9 Car Gadgets That Will Help Get New Drivers Up To Speed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For new drivers, learning doesn't stop once you've passed the test and acquired your license. Real-world driving is a different animal altogether, which means you'll have to develop different skills to keep yourself and other people on the road safe. It might seem like a daunting task at first, but fortunately, there are devices that can assist you while you gather experience behind the wheel.
We've selected nine gadgets that will help get new drivers up to speed. The list includes a dash cam with driver-assistance technology, a simple heads-up display so that you're always aware of your speed, and emergency tools that you should always keep in your car.
All of the products in this roundup are available on Amazon, where they've received at least 1,000 ratings and a decent average score from shoppers. We'll explain how these gadgets will help new drivers, while tapping customer feedback and professional reviews to ensure that they deliver what they promise.
70mai A810S dash cam
New drivers are often blamed for road accidents, and a dash cam can provide proof of what really happened. If you don't have one installed in your vehicle yet, you may want to consider the 70mai A810S. It's available on Amazon for $199.99 as a highly-rated option with 4.4 stars after more than 2,000 reviews. Gizchina described it as a set-it-and-forget-it dashcam. The review also noted that it's more dependable because, instead of a lithium-ion battery, the gadget uses a supercapacitor that holds up better under the extreme heat found in parked cars.
This 70mai dashcam comes with a 4K front camera and a 1080p rear camera, both of which provide and record clear videos, as confirmed by Amazon's customers. They added that the 70mai app has a clean interface that makes it easy to access all of the device's features, such as checking the saved videos and transferring them to your phone, and Gizchina said that it's one of the better apps for a dashcam. You can also ask a mechanic to hardwire the gadget so it keeps recording while the car is parked. Lastly, the dashcam offers Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that alert you if you're leaving your lane or if on a collision course with another car or person, among other ways to help new drivers learn the ropes.
Bouncie GPS vehicle tracker
It's normal for your loved ones to be worried about you if you're a new driver. For their peace of mind, you can install Bouncie, which is a GPS vehicle tracker available on Amazon for $89.99. It will also require a monthly fee of $9.65, but the retailer's customers said the cost is justified by its wide range of features. The gadget not only shows the real-time location and speed of the vehicle, but also driving habits and vehicle health. It supports geo zones to alert you when the car enters or leaves certain areas, sends notifications when it detects a potential crash, and calls for roadside assistance up to three times every 12 months. As Automoblog notes, these features are ideal for parents of teens who have just started driving. They're also for teens who want a safety net during the first few months behind the wheel.
Setting up Bouncie won't require a mechanic, according to Amazon shoppers, as it simply plugs into the OBD-II port. It's one of those gadgets that works seamlessly in your car. After installation, you just need to install the Bouncie app, and you'll start receiving vehicle information almost instantly. The GPS vehicle tracker has earned an average score of 4.6 stars from nearly 6,800 reviews on the retailer's platform, partly because it's straightforward to install and use.
Airversa AN6 waterless diffuser
It's important that new drivers stay calm on the road, no matter what goes on around you. The Airversa AN6 is a waterless diffuser that can release scents to help you relax and focus. It's available on Amazon for $27.99. The gadget works with 5mL, 10mL, 15mL, and 20mL essential oil bottles and converts the oil into mist without water or heat. The retailer's shoppers have given it an average score of 4.1 stars after more than 5,400 reviews, citing its ease of use and convenient timer options, along with noiseless operation that doesn't distract.
This Airversa waterless diffuser is powered by a rechargeable battery that can last up to 48 hours. If you use the device in your car and only turn it on while driving, you probably won't have to recharge it often because, among its three intensity levels, the low setting is already more than enough for a vehicle, according to ModernDayReviews. It also mentioned that since it doesn't use water and shuts down when knocked over, you won't have to worry about any spills.
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 charging phone mount
The iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is a dashboard tech accessory for your car that helps rookie and veteran drivers alike. Traditional car mounts will secure your phone so that you can keep an eye on the road while checking your navigation app, such as Waze or Google Maps, but this gadget will charge your device at the same time for $21.84 on Amazon. It's rated for up to 10W wireless charging, so instead of plugging a cable into your phone, the cord is plugged into the back of the mount, where it's easier to hide and keep away from the dashboard controls.
Amazon customers have rated this iOttie wireless charging phone mount over 4,000 times, with an average of 4.1 stars. There's plenty of positive feedback on the gadget's strong suction, which keeps it in place even on bumpy roads, and its telescopic arm, which lets you find the best position for your phone. The New York Times' Wirecutter also mentioned this stability and adjustability in its review, while highlighting the arms that enable quick attachment and removal of your phone and hold it steady while you drive.
Garmin DriveSmart 66 GPS navigator
New drivers who need a navigation system in their car but want to avoid distractions from their phone should check out the Garmin DriveSmart 66. Available on Amazon for a list price of $249.99, the gadget features a 6-inch screen that the retailer's shoppers said is large and crisp enough to clearly display data without taking up too much space on your dashboard. They added that it provides all the information you need, such as live traffic, estimated time of arrival, and nearby parking spaces. It also issues alerts for sharp curves, railroad crossings, and other situations that require extra attention. Expert Reviews noted that with the device's TripAdvisor and FourSquare integration, you can also add restaurants, attractions, and other places of interest to your route.
Expert Reviews said that this Garmin GPS navigator's maps and routing are reliable. Amazon's customers, meanwhile, have given it an average score of 4.2 stars following more than 3,100 ratings, with plenty of praise for the device's voice command capabilities. New drivers can focus on the road while asking for directions, even to a general place like a grocery store or gas station. The Garmin DriveSmart 66 also offers hands-free calling and will show notifications from your phone if you've paired the devices.
Kuoweihud K1 heads up display
If you're always glancing at the speedometer, those extra split seconds of taking your eyes off the road may be distracting or disorienting. Until you've got the feel of your vehicle's speed, you may want to install the Kuoweihud K1, which is a heads-up display that shows that information on your windshield. This simplicity helped the device take a spot in Car Audio Now's list of best heads-up displays as their top budget-friendly choice, with a price of only $15.99 on Amazon.
Car Audio Now reminds you to install the included film on your windshield, as otherwise, you won't be able to see the Kuoweihud K1's output. It noted that since the gadget uses GPS to monitor your speed, your OBD-II port is free for other devices you might need. Amazon's customers, who have given this heads-up display an average score of 4.1 stars after almost 1,500 reviews, said that it automatically adjusts its brightness so you can see your speed on your windshield, whether it's day or night. Shoppers also confirmed the gadget's readings are accurate compared with other options on the market.
AstroAI L7 portable tire inflator
A portable tire inflator is one of the essential gadgets for car maintenance that new drivers should buy. An affordable and simple-to-use option on Amazon is the AstroAI L7, which you can purchase for $39.99. It's a tiny, rechargeable device you can store in your glove compartment, but it can inflate car tires and other objects up to 150 PSI. Amazon customers appreciated the built-in flashlight that also serves as an SOS or strobe light. It also doubles as a power bank if necessary with its USB-A and USB-C ports. With all of these features, the gadget has earned an average score of 4.3 stars after more than 20,100 ratings.
In its review of this AstroAI portable tire inflator, Woodzman Adventures demonstrated inflating a tire from 0 to 32 PSI. After choosing the correct mode and PSI setting, then threading the hose into the tire's valve stem, it took just under 12 minutes to complete. You'll most likely use this gadget to top up air pressure rather than inflate flat tires, but it shows how fast it works for such a compact device.
Ecoangel LED road flares
When you feel that there's something wrong with your car, the first rule for new drivers is that you shouldn't panic. It's best to get out of the flow of traffic, and a signaling device may alert other drivers to your vehicle's presence on the side of the road. You can use Ecoangel LED road flares, which you can buy on Amazon for $19.99 for a three-pack, $36.99 for a six-pack, or $69.99 for a 12-pack. They're rechargeable via the included USB cables, and according to the retailer's customers, they're safer and last for a much longer time compared to using traditional road flares. They're so impressed that they've given the gadgets an average score of 4.7 stars after almost 4,600 ratings.
Amazon shoppers said the Ecoangel LED road flares get very bright for such small gadgets, and their nine flashing modes let them adapt to any situation. Motorcycle Monkey showed in its review that you can cycle through the modes by pressing the single button on these devices, with the last mode being a white work light you can also use while looking under your car's hood. The road flares are also magnetic, so you can stick them to your vehicle; they're durable, so they won't easily get damaged, and waterproof, so they'll survive splashes of water and rain.
Resqme car escape tool
The Resqme car escape tool is a handy keychain gadget you can get on Amazon for $17.15 for a two-pack. It's not a flashy device, but drivers of all ages should keep this within reach. If your car rolls over, there's an electrical failure, your vehicle is sinking in a body of water, or in any other situation where you're trapped, this tool will help you get out quickly. It features a sharp blade to cut a jammed seat belt and a steel spike designed to break through your car's windows so you can climb out. 704 Gear found that both functions worked without issues during testing, with the blade slicing seat belts like butter and the spike breaking not only the side windows but also the back windshield.
Amazon shoppers said that the Resqme car escape tool has given them peace of mind, as it will be very useful in an emergency. They've given the gadget a high score of 4.7 stars after almost 19,500 reviews, though one customer recommended a bright neon color because darker options may be hard to see if you drop them inside your vehicle while you're trying to use them.
How we chose these card gadgets for new drivers
You can purchase all of the gadgets in this article from Amazon, where they've received an average score of at least 4.1 stars after a minimum of 1,000 reviews. Shopping on the platform also unlocks potential discounts while enabling Amazon Prime membership perks.
The devices that we've selected for this roundup all help new drivers in certain ways, as confirmed by the retailer's customers in their feedback and reliable websites and channels in their reviews. We combined each product's features with these insights to showcase why we think they deserve a spot on this list.