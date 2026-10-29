9 Car Gadgets That Will Help Get New Drivers Up To Speed

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For new drivers, learning doesn't stop once you've passed the test and acquired your license. Real-world driving is a different animal altogether, which means you'll have to develop different skills to keep yourself and other people on the road safe. It might seem like a daunting task at first, but fortunately, there are devices that can assist you while you gather experience behind the wheel.

We've selected nine gadgets that will help get new drivers up to speed. The list includes a dash cam with driver-assistance technology, a simple heads-up display so that you're always aware of your speed, and emergency tools that you should always keep in your car.

All of the products in this roundup are available on Amazon, where they've received at least 1,000 ratings and a decent average score from shoppers. We'll explain how these gadgets will help new drivers, while tapping customer feedback and professional reviews to ensure that they deliver what they promise.