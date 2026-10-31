11 Accessories That Can Make PC Gaming Feel Like Using A Console

To be completely clear, we're talking about the above-pictured Steam Controller from Valve that was released alongside the Steam Machine. The original Steam Controller is a fine piece of kit and still completely usable today. However, Valve's latest controller improves on it in every way.

Though it has been difficult to get your hands on a Steam Controller since its launch, this is the ultimate tool for anyone who wants to play PC games from the couch without a keyboard or mouse. But, hang on, don't most modern games on PC support controllers? Yes, you can play the vast majority of modern PC games using a controller, but some genres don't suit it. RTS (Real-Time Strategy) is one that comes to mind. Using the dual haptic touchpads on the Steam Controller, it becomes possible to play games that were designed with a keyboard and mouse in mind using something that looks and feels like a gamepad.

The further back in the PC gaming timeline you go, the less controller-friendly games become, so having a Steam Controller opens up much more of your game library to couch play than would otherwise be possible. At $99, it's also priced incredibly well. Unfortunately, as of this writing, it's regularly sold out, and scalpers want over $300 for one. On the bright side, it has an Easter Egg where the controller lets out a Wilhelm Scream if you drop it. So, maybe it's worth overpaying after all.