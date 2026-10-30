Why Doctor Doom Wears A Mask In Marvel Comics (And What It Means For Avengers: Doomsday)
Marvel announced Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in July 2024, shocking Comic-Con audiences by revealing the beloved actor would not play his iconic Iron Man role in "Avengers: Doomsday." Instead, RDJ would portray Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, the main villain of the next "Avengers" crossover movies. "New mask, same task," the actor said during the reveal, teasing some similarities between the two characters. But Doom won't wear a mask in "Doomsday" just to hide his face from everyone, including the Avengers. Victor has been wearing a mask since his introduction in the comics to hide a facial imperfection, the result of an accident. Victor built an entire persona around the metal face cover, with Doctor Doom becoming a fan-favorite antagonist.
The MCU hasn't been able to explore the Fantastic Four stories until the current "Multiverse Saga," which will end with "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," because Marvel didn't have the rights for the characters. Fox held them until 2019, when Disney acquired the studio. Fox made two attempts to establish a successful film franchise. The first consisted of two movies (2005 and 2007). The studio rebooted Fantastic Four in 2015, without much success.
In 2025, Marvel finally released its first Fantastic Four movie as part of the MCU. Titled "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," the story takes place in a different reality than the main MCU timeline and introduces RDJ's Doctor Doom. A credits scene shows the villain with his mask in hand, though the audience doesn't see his potentially scarred face. This storyline is possible because the current MCU saga explores the multiverse, giving us access to character variants from other realities. Thus, the multiverse will let Doom interact with the Avengers in "Doomsday."
What happened to Doctor Doom in the comics
Doctor Doom is introduced in "Fantastic Four" #5 (1962) as the antagonist. The character already wears a costume resembling the one shown in the "Avengers: Doomsday" trailers, including the mask, armor, and green hood. The story establishes that Doom is a brilliant scientist who has a personal grudge against Reed Richards. The mask's origin isn't explained beyond the fact that it was tied to a laboratory incident.
The full explanation comes in "Fantastic Four Annual" #2 (1964), which gives the reader a more detailed background. Victor was born in Latveria, a fictional European country that already appeared in the MCU in "First Steps." His mother died when he was young, and, importantly, Cynthia von Doom practiced magic. These events explain Doom's interest in science and sorcery. Victor meets Reed for the first time while studying in the U.S. and working on a machine that would allow him to contact the realm of the dead. Richards warns Doom of errors in his calculations, but Victor ignores him, believing he couldn't have made a mistake. The errors were real and the experiment leads to an explosion that scars his face.
Rather than accepting his own limitations, Doom starts resenting his rival. Expelled from the university, Victor leaves America and goes to Tibet, where he joins an order of monks. There, he has the armor and mask made for him. Doom's impatience leads to further damage. Instead of waiting for the mask to cool down, Victor wears it almost immediately out of the forge, potentially burning his face more severely than the original explosion did. This detail is further explored in "Fantastic Four" #278 (1985), which suggests the mask may have caused more damage.
What the mask means for Avengers: Doomsday
It's unclear how much of Doom's origin story will make it into "Doomsday." Marvel rereleased "Avengers: Endgame" in late September 2026 as "Avengers Endgame: Encore" with more footage that establishes a connection to "Doomsday." One of the post-credits scenes teases Doom creating his mask in a similar fashion to Tony in the first "Iron Man" movie. This may be an important departure from the source material.
Separately, "Doomsday" trailers have established that Victor wants revenge, teasing that the multiversal events in "Endgame" may have triggered a series of incidents that affected Doom personally. Online theories suggest that Doom suffered an accident. Also, that event could have killed his wife and child, who may be depicted in a "Doomsday" poster. That event may have left Doom's face somewhat disfigured, convincing him to create his own superhero suit. It's likely that the MCU's Doctor Doom doesn't see himself as a villain. Instead, he may believe his actions are justified and vengeance is deserved.
Even though the mask may have a different explanation in "Doomsday" compared to the comics, it will probably have the same symbolism. Like in the comics, Doom may ignore his own responsibility for whatever caused his scars, choosing instead to blame others. The mask also serves a second purpose — it builds suspense around his unmasking. The audience might know that Tony and Victor look almost identical, but the Avengers don't. Discovering they'll have to fight someone who looks just like the superhero who saved the universe in "Endgame" could be devastating. We'll have to wait until December 18, 2026, to see whether the mask comes off in "Doomsday," or whether that reveal will be presented only on December 17, 2027, when "Secret Wars" premieres.