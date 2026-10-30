Why Doctor Doom Wears A Mask In Marvel Comics (And What It Means For Avengers: Doomsday)

Marvel announced Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in July 2024, shocking Comic-Con audiences by revealing the beloved actor would not play his iconic Iron Man role in "Avengers: Doomsday." Instead, RDJ would portray Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, the main villain of the next "Avengers" crossover movies. "New mask, same task," the actor said during the reveal, teasing some similarities between the two characters. But Doom won't wear a mask in "Doomsday" just to hide his face from everyone, including the Avengers. Victor has been wearing a mask since his introduction in the comics to hide a facial imperfection, the result of an accident. Victor built an entire persona around the metal face cover, with Doctor Doom becoming a fan-favorite antagonist.

The MCU hasn't been able to explore the Fantastic Four stories until the current "Multiverse Saga," which will end with "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," because Marvel didn't have the rights for the characters. Fox held them until 2019, when Disney acquired the studio. Fox made two attempts to establish a successful film franchise. The first consisted of two movies (2005 and 2007). The studio rebooted Fantastic Four in 2015, without much success.

In 2025, Marvel finally released its first Fantastic Four movie as part of the MCU. Titled "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," the story takes place in a different reality than the main MCU timeline and introduces RDJ's Doctor Doom. A credits scene shows the villain with his mask in hand, though the audience doesn't see his potentially scarred face. This storyline is possible because the current MCU saga explores the multiverse, giving us access to character variants from other realities. Thus, the multiverse will let Doom interact with the Avengers in "Doomsday."