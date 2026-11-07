7 Useful Apps That Can Control Your Home Audio System

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Whether you're turning your basement into a home theater or building a dedicated listening room in your house, optimized home audio requires a fair bit of planning and the right tools. But even when the dust has settled and you have everything you need, managing a home audio system can get complicated quickly. This is especially true if your setup involves multiple speakers, an audio-visual (AV) receiver, soundbar, and streaming devices. You may find yourself juggling remotes, fiddling with different audio sources, or struggling to set up multiroom audio.

Fortunately, there are plenty of apps out there that can make it easy to manage speakers, fine-tune sound settings, and control playback for various audio devices. Many of these apps are designed for specific brands and equipment or specific audio ecosystems, so compatibility can be a bit tricky. To help you find the right tool for your setup, we have gathered some of the best apps that offer a good level of control for your home audio system. Each entry in the list below provides broad compatibility and comes with solid ratings from users and experts.