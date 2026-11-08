4 Signs Your Disc Drive Is Broken

This issue is harder to diagnose because it can show up in several ways. For instance, you may not be able to view the files on any disc, experience problems only with certain types (or brands) of discs, or notice that discs take a long time to read.

A good starting point is to make sure the disc tray is free of dust, then gently clean the laser lens with a cotton swab and rubbing alcohol, then let it air dry. If you're still having problems, try to pinpoint the issue by testing one CD, DVD, and (where supported) Blu-ray that you know works properly. If some formats work while others don't, the appropriate laser may have degraded and will have to be replaced. While you're at it, take the time to store your discs properly so they last as long as possible.

Let's say the drive lets you view files on a disc but has problems actually playing them. In this case, the disc itself may actually be the more likely culprit. It may not have been burned correctly, may require codecs that aren't installed on your device, or may be from an unreliable brand. Since two discs that appear to be from the same company may have been made by different manufacturers, it's often easier to write off your losses, buy a new spindle of discs, and try again.