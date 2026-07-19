10 Ways To Preserve Your DVDs And Blu-Rays For Years To Come

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Optical discs like LaserDisc, Compact Disc, Digital Versatile Disc, and Blu-ray are marvels of modern science and engineering. The latest optical technology offers Blu-ray discs with up to 128GB in capacity, but even this is well over a decade out of date. Thanks to the rise of online digital media, optical discs have been in decline. They aren't gone yet; new discs are still being made and sold, but the clock is certainly ticking. One of the biggest moves towards ending discs in recent history happened when PlayStation announced it was ditching physical games.

If you have a collection of movies, games, and music on disc, there's a good chance many of these copies are decades old by now. Certainly I have PlayStation games that were pressed in the late '90s, and my parents still have music CDs from the late '80s onward. They all look and work pretty much the way they did when new, and as long as they are treated right, there's no reason to think these discs will fail during our lifetime.

However, if you want your optical disc collection to last you for the rest of your life, you can't just be casual about how you use and treat them. Giving your (soon-to-be irreplaceable) discs the best chance at longevity isn't hard, but you should know the ABCs of DVDs, CDs, BDs, and even LDs.