4 Reasons To Buy A Refurbished Laptop (And When Not To)

Buying a brand-new machine certainly has its advantages. However, given the state of modern tech and the inflating costs due to component shortages, there's certainly nothing wrong with eyeballing refurbished hardware. Though the word refurbished may conjure visions of something broken or used beyond repair, a laptop can certainly be a device worth buying refurbished, and for some, the benefits may just outweigh the negatives.

For the uninitiated, a refurbished laptop is essentially one that was previously owned and has been restored, tested, and repaired. While not entirely brand-new machines, they typically are given a second chance at life, and one of their top benefits is how they can help save money while still providing access to solid tech specs. Along with undergoing a quality assurance process, refurbished laptops can also provide users with warranties that used laptops typically don't include.

Of course, there may be some instances where a user may want to go with a completely new device, especially if hardware specs and artificial intelligence are a concern. A used laptop can often come with its own disadvantages, as well. We'll dive into this a bit more later on, but proper research can be essential when shopping for a used device. A refurbished laptop can be great for recycling something old into something new, so for those who are considering them, here are some additional reasons why it may be worth spending some time in a certified-refurbished store.