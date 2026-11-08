4 Reasons To Buy A Refurbished Laptop (And When Not To)
Buying a brand-new machine certainly has its advantages. However, given the state of modern tech and the inflating costs due to component shortages, there's certainly nothing wrong with eyeballing refurbished hardware. Though the word refurbished may conjure visions of something broken or used beyond repair, a laptop can certainly be a device worth buying refurbished, and for some, the benefits may just outweigh the negatives.
For the uninitiated, a refurbished laptop is essentially one that was previously owned and has been restored, tested, and repaired. While not entirely brand-new machines, they typically are given a second chance at life, and one of their top benefits is how they can help save money while still providing access to solid tech specs. Along with undergoing a quality assurance process, refurbished laptops can also provide users with warranties that used laptops typically don't include.
Of course, there may be some instances where a user may want to go with a completely new device, especially if hardware specs and artificial intelligence are a concern. A used laptop can often come with its own disadvantages, as well. We'll dive into this a bit more later on, but proper research can be essential when shopping for a used device. A refurbished laptop can be great for recycling something old into something new, so for those who are considering them, here are some additional reasons why it may be worth spending some time in a certified-refurbished store.
Buying refurbished offers a great way to save money
One of the biggest perks to going the refurbished route is that it can be a great way to save money. Refurbished items typically sell for much less than their brand-new counterparts, though the sacrifice may involve having a machine that's a bit older than the latest model. Those wanting access to bleeding-edge tech likely won't find what they're looking for when going with gently used items, but those who don't mind being a generation or two behind have a solid opportunity for saving some serious coin.
While this can be a general rule of thumb, there are still some instances of being able to buy a current model at a refurbished price — but let's look at some examples to paint a proper picture. Within the Apple refurbished store, the company sells a refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro with the Apple M5 chip for considerably less than its retail price, and users can expect software updates until around 2033. It may not be the M6 MacBook Pro, but you'll still have access to a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU.
Like shopping for any deal, the downside to choosing refurbished is that you may need to spend some time looking around for the right specs and price. Of course, considering that the modern internet is no stranger to being deceptive, users should also know of laptop scams to be on the lookout for, especially with more popular brand names. Refurbished devices may not impress your tech-obsessed friends, but they may just make your bank account a bit happier.
Refurbished laptops can offer better hardware than you might expect — especially for the office
If you're aiming to save money, it is true that going with refurbished devices may not get you access to the latest and greatest tech. However, if you're currently several generations behind, then you may still see some noticeable hardware upgrades. Something potentially beneficial about buying refurbished hardware is that you may get cheaper access to business-level hardware. This may obviously be appealing to those who work in an office, but it may bode well for students and early professionals, as well.
Something to keep in mind about refurbished products is that they can often arrive at stores through corporate leases ending. This means if you're looking for something like a Dell, HP, or Lenovo that has enterprise-ready features, you may have a bit more luck in your search. It may involve a bit more research on your end regarding specific models, but by finding a refurbished business-ready laptop, you know it's a device that can put in the work and keep operating when you need it.
It's also worth mentioning that a laptop built for businesses may ultimately be more durable over something built for the average consumer. It may also offer additional features, including software, that may be beneficial. Those who already have a specific laptop in mind may do best to continue their personal hunt, but for anyone just looking for something durable that's likely to last them a while, refurbished may be just the way to go. After all, there was a reason refurbished MacBook Pros were causing problems for Apple's bottom line.
Refurbished laptops still often offer access to warranties
Shopping for a used laptop can potentially net you some solid financial savings, but if anything happens to a device that came from Craigslist or FB Marketplace, you're likely sunk. Purchasing a brand-new device often gives you access to warranties should anything happen to the device, such as Apple offering a one-year limited warranty on MacBooks — and certified refurbished goods can offer something similar. In fact, whether a device comes with a warranty should be one of the major questions you ask before buying.
Looking again at Apple, the company promises that "most Apple hardware" includes a one-year limited warranty alongside 90 days of "complimentary technical support." This means if you shop from Apple's Certified Refurbished Store, you should be sure to check if an item includes such a warranty. PC manufacturer Dell also has a 100-day warranty on all of its refurbished items, and customers even have the option of extending this warranty to a full year.
Device manufacturers can obviously have their own warranties that customers should look into, but a reputable third-party distributor should also provide some sort of warranty. Ideally, the warranty should cover hardware failures, including anything involving the screen, battery, or critical internal components. Should anything go wrong with the device, a warranty helps ensure you won't be stuck with an expensive repair bill that may eliminate the financial benefits of going with a refurbished product in the first place. Before you buy anything, remember to check the warranty details.
Refurbished laptops undergo quality assurance steps that regular used laptops don't
Seeing a great deal for a laptop on Facebook Marketplace may have you reaching out to a stranger to negotiate a price, but ultimately, you don't really know what you're getting from that sale. You may get to do some quick examinations when it comes time to make the transaction, but you're still gambling on the other person having taken proper care of the machine. Given that plenty of common mistakes can ruin a computer, looking at the details from a certified refurbished store can help alleviate the guesswork concerning the health of a machine.
Any respectable refurbished store will ensure that all of its laptops have undergone a quality assurance process before hitting the sales floor. For example, laptop manufacturer HP promises that each of its devices undergo "a rigorous refurbishment process with HP OEM approved parts," and other big-name producers will promise something similar. Apple, for instance, pledges that its refurbished devices have been repaired with genuine parts (if necessary, of course).
While hardware is important when shopping for something gently used, similar assurances can also apply to software. Essentially, anything you buy refurbished should act and operate to the best of its capabilities, though it may still resemble something that's been used. It's not guaranteed you'll get a flawless experience (hence checking for warranties), so be sure any retail store you shop at has some sort of system in place to ensure you actually get a quality product.
Why you shouldn't get a refurbished laptop
We've taken a look at a number of reasons why users may benefit from a refurbished laptop, but that doesn't mean they're right for every person and situation. With 2026 likely being one of the most expensive years for tech, it may seem like a good idea to buy a gently used laptop that already has its own components — but refurbished devices may also suffer from supply-chain shortages, depending on which components need to be replaced. You may need to do some additional price comparing, but there are other instances where it may be wise to go completely brand-new.
For those with an interest in artificial intelligence, a refurbished laptop might not have the specs necessary to support all the latest features. For example, getting the most from Microsoft Copilot+ requires an NPU capable of more than 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS), and this is simply something an older laptop is less likely to accommodate. Some users may also need the GPU upgrades that 2026 laptops provide — especially those needing smooth rendering and high frame rates.
Saving money is important when shopping refurbished, but that doesn't mean anything with an appealing price tag will do. Going older than two or three years on hardware may save you big, but it may also result in a machine that isn't capable of going the distance. Additionally, if you find that your current machine is operating just fine, it may be best to simply hold onto it until you can purchase what you're truly looking for.