5 Common SSD Myths That You Should Stop Believing

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Cold booting a device or waking it from sleep used to take anywhere from 30 seconds to over a minute, and moving a terabyte of data meant looking at up to ten hours transfer time. Both these processes are much faster today, and that's largely because of solid-state drives (SSDs). The shift from HDDs to SSDs didn't happen overnight, however, which means many recommendations for HDDs are being applied to SSDs today — despite the two being fundamentally different technologies.

Many of these common SSD myths are relatively harmless; you won't face any issues by protecting your drive against power outages and blackouts. However, some can lead you to make bad purchases, such as paying more for an SSD where a cheaper HDD would work just as well or accidentally getting an M.2 SATA SSD instead of an NVMe.

Some common SSD misconceptions can also seriously harm your drives, such as removing the sticker on an NVMe or repeatedly defragmenting an SSD. We've listed some of the most common SSD myths still floating around today and explained why you shouldn't believe them, where the misconceptions stem from, and what you risk by continuing to follow them.