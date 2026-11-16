5 Powerful PC Tools That Can Help Diagnose Problems

Ever since PCs first started arriving in people's homes, they've come with a need for various kinds of support. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, PCs came with massive owner's manuals, though they often focused on software-driven issues and weren't necessarily handy if the hardware itself was having problems. If those problems arose in an office, users had access to IT help, but even technicians in those departments needed the right diagnostic tools.

Whether you use one of the best desktop PCs or do your personal computing with a budget PC, staying on top of its health is much easier today. The internet has also democratized understanding of a computer's inner workings. Today's PCs are also more user-friendly than their 20th-century predecessors, making professional diagnostic tools more accessible. You can easily find these tools and, in many cases, use them just as easily.

Windows PCs keep getting improvements, but software can still crash, screens can freeze, memory can fail, files can corrupt, and storage can fill up much faster than anyone expects. Here, we're looking at powerful PC tools to help diagnose the problems behind these situations. While each has a free version, most are free to use. Everyday PC users and professionals can use them to monitor the health of numerous PCs throughout the day.