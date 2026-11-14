5 Disadvantages Of Using All-In-One Desktop PCs

Buying a solid all-in-one (AIO) PC can seem like a smart move. With an often compact size, small desktop footprint and likely coming with everything you need to get started, they can be especially appealing to those who want a running workstation without much hassle. However, before you splurge your money on an AIO, be aware that these machines can have some real disadvantages.

Considering compactness is typically the name of the game with an AIO, this often leaves little room for upgrades, which can be especially problematic given that these machines can often be underpowered when compared to their tower PC brethren. Though their overall designs can be aesthetically pleasing, the same design may also be creating overheating problems, and repairing the device won't be easy should anything go wrong. If you decide that AIOs simply aren't right for you down the line, you may also lose quite a bit trying to sell it.

This isn't to say that a good AIO isn't worth the money, but their legacy as an all-in-one solution has certainly waned. Those considering an AIO solely based on prices should be aware there are other ways to be frugal when buying electronics. Having a machine that combines all of a PC's components into one machine may seem like an ideal scenario, but they may ultimately create issues that a tower PC could have easily solved.