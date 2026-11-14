7 Clever Gadgets That Book Lovers Will Adore

Turning the pages of an e-book is usually done by tapping on the screen or pressing a button on an e-reader. However, there are times when it would be helpful if you could do this from afar, like when your device is on the tablet holder of a treadmill or propped up against a pillow while you're lying in bed. If you often find yourself awkwardly reaching out to your gadget while reading, you may need an e-reader page turner.

If you own a Kindle, the Amazon Kindle Click launched for $34.99 in October 2026, and it already had nearly 200 reviews with an average score of 4.3 stars within a few weeks. Compatible with Kindle models released from 2024 onwards, this gadget features large forward and back buttons at the front and a sleep button and a brightness adjuster at the side, a simple but convenient design, according to the retailer's customers. The device connects to your Kindle via Bluetooth, and its buttons are tactile, so you can feel where the buttons are without looking at the device, according to Mashable.

If you own non-Kindle e-readers or have multiple models, you might want to consider the Datafy FYQ-K2 for $15.99 on Amazon. This wireless page turner uses radio frequency (RF) technology, so there's no need for Wi-Fi or a Bluetooth pairing, and it works with most e-readers that have a touchscreen. As EpicDroid demonstrated, you just attach the screen sensor clip, then press the button on its remote to turn to the next page. The device doesn't allow you to go to the previous page, but with its instant response and durability, the retailer's customers have given it an average score of 4.4 stars after nearly 7,400 ratings.