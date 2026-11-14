7 Clever Gadgets That Book Lovers Will Adore
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Whether you prefer reading on physical books, an e-reader, or a combination of both, you should know that there are some gadgets that you can purchase that will make the experience even more enjoyable. These products are worth buying for convenience, comfort, or to enjoy more kinds of content.
In that vein, we've identified seven categories of clever gadgets that book lovers will adore, including a special kind of e-reader that will let you enjoy graphic novels, reading lights to keep going at night without disturbing others, and accessories to maximize audiobook subscriptions. These devices are excellent gifts for bibliophiles, yourself included.
For each type of gadget, we've provided specific product recommendations that you can buy on Amazon. We only considered products that have received a favorable rating from the retailer's shoppers after a significant number of reviews. Each of the gadgets that made our final cut also secured a recommendation from a trustworthy website or channel to help ensure they're all worth buying.
Full-color e-readers
Storing complete volumes of graphic novels on a single device is one of the wonders of an e-reader. However, to appreciate those works the way they were intended to be enjoyed, you're going to have to get a model with a full-color screen. While reading them on a black-and-white screen is possible, you're going to miss out on a lot of detail this way.
We've described the Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft as one of the best tablets for comic book readers, and TechRadar said that it's the "ultimate e-reading device" despite a relatively steep price of $679.99. That's because it combines everything that's great about all Kindle devices, namely an 11-inch colored e-ink screen and a stylus that will feel like you're writing on paper when annotating PDFs or collecting your thoughts in its digital notebook. This Kindle has an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon after almost 1,300 ratings, with shoppers loving its smooth colors and panel-by-panel view when you're reading comic books.
Another option for a full-color e-reader if you want a more budget-friendly device is the Kobo Clara Colour, which you can buy on Amazon for $178.50. It has a smaller screen than the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft at just six inches, but that also makes the device more portable. The retailer's shoppers, who have given this Kobo gadget an average score of 4.5 stars following nearly 2,400 ratings, said that it's a fantastic travel companion, while PCMag highlighted its OverDrive library integration that will let you borrow e-books from your local library.
E-reader page turners
Turning the pages of an e-book is usually done by tapping on the screen or pressing a button on an e-reader. However, there are times when it would be helpful if you could do this from afar, like when your device is on the tablet holder of a treadmill or propped up against a pillow while you're lying in bed. If you often find yourself awkwardly reaching out to your gadget while reading, you may need an e-reader page turner.
If you own a Kindle, the Amazon Kindle Click launched for $34.99 in October 2026, and it already had nearly 200 reviews with an average score of 4.3 stars within a few weeks. Compatible with Kindle models released from 2024 onwards, this gadget features large forward and back buttons at the front and a sleep button and a brightness adjuster at the side, a simple but convenient design, according to the retailer's customers. The device connects to your Kindle via Bluetooth, and its buttons are tactile, so you can feel where the buttons are without looking at the device, according to Mashable.
If you own non-Kindle e-readers or have multiple models, you might want to consider the Datafy FYQ-K2 for $15.99 on Amazon. This wireless page turner uses radio frequency (RF) technology, so there's no need for Wi-Fi or a Bluetooth pairing, and it works with most e-readers that have a touchscreen. As EpicDroid demonstrated, you just attach the screen sensor clip, then press the button on its remote to turn to the next page. The device doesn't allow you to go to the previous page, but with its instant response and durability, the retailer's customers have given it an average score of 4.4 stars after nearly 7,400 ratings.
Book holders
Book holders come in different shapes and sizes, but they all have the shared purpose of allowing you to read physical books or e-readers without having to hold them the whole time. You may be eating something, or maybe you just don't want to get tired from holding a heavy book or a tablet. In any case, book holders will free up your hands, and they work amazingly well with e-reader page turners.
For a physical book, the Levo G2 adjustable book floor stand is great for reading in bed, but you can also use it to look at recipes while you're busy in the kitchen. At $239.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.7 stars after nearly 700 reviews, you'll get a gadget with arms that you can freely position in any way. It's also strong enough to hold even larger books, according to the retailer's customers. Andrew Folts described the gadget as "the best book holder for hands-free reading" because of its rolling base, adjustable height, and sturdy page clips.
If you spend more of your reading time holding an e-reader, the Lamicall Gooseneck tablet holder might be a good choice. Instead of a rolling base, this $22.99 gadget features a clamp with a flexible arm and a clip mount at the end, which Lamicall said can hold devices with screens of up to about 10.5 inches. It won't have any problem with 11-inch devices, though, according to Wired, which also said in its review that the holder is stable once you've made your adjustments. Amazon's customers, who have given the product nearly 30,000 ratings for an average score of 4.1 stars, appreciated its durability, with plenty of shoppers claiming that they've had minimal issues after using this holder for years.
Reading lights
Some e-readers have backlights, so they're devices that can make your evenings more relaxing by allowing you to read at night. For physical books, you need a book light so that you won't disturb others when it's dark, such as when you're in bed and your partner is trying to get some sleep beside you, or when you're using public transportation. Like book holders, book lights can take different forms, so you'll be able to choose the one that suits your needs.
The 86lux book light, which you can buy on Amazon for $14.99, slides underneath the pages of your book and allows you to adjust the angle of its lamp head. NReluctant's review of the device highlights that you can choose between different brightness levels and color temperatures to match your preferences, and this allows the gadget to deliver excellent visual balance, according to the retailer's customers. They've given this book light an average score of 4.6 stars following more than 1,500 ratings, with good feedback on its battery life of up to 100 hours, lightweight construction, and versatility.
If you prefer not to attach anything to your book, you can try the Glocusent A105 neck light. With an average score of 4.6 stars on Amazon following more than 800 ratings, this device offers five brightness levels and five color temperatures, which are easily accessible through onboard buttons, as demonstrated in Mirkojax's review. This gadget is lightweight, so it won't strain your neck even after you've been reading for hours, according to the retailer's customers, adding that compared to other book lights, you won't have to re-clip it every once in a while as you advance through the pages.
Magnifiers
Book lovers who are starting to find it difficult to read small text can invest in a magnifier to help out. The classic magnifying glass may not be your top option here, though, as it would be hard to turn the pages if you're holding it in one hand and your book in the other. Fortunately, there are magnifiers that are designed just for reading books.
The MagniPros 1820+ST, an LED magnifying glass that costs $23.95 on Amazon, comes with a foldable stand to keep it in place over your book. Amazon buyers said they've been able to read comfortably with this gadget since they don't have to hold it and that the 5x magnification is more than enough when combined with the rechargeable light that features three color temperature modes. QVC, meanwhile, showcased the usefulness of this device beyond reading books, as it can also be used to inspect labels, fix trinkets, and for other similar tasks. Overall, this magnifier has earned an average score of 4.3 stars on Amazon after more than 5,100 ratings.
A more modern take on the gadget is the Eyoyo YS008, a digital magnifier that supports up to 25x magnification on its 3.5-inch screen. Last Game Hunter's review revealed how easy the gadget is to use, as you just place it on top of the text you want to read, and the display will show it magnified. You can also choose between eight color modes with the press of a button to find the one with the best visibility for you. Amazon's customers, who have given the 1820+ST an average score of 4.5 stars after more than 400 ratings, said that it's reasonably priced at $79.99 because it's a helpful and compact gadget that simply works for book lovers.
Wireless earbuds
Signing up for audiobook subscriptions is another way of enjoying books, but you shouldn't rely on your mobile device's speakers for playback. For better audio quality and private listening, you'll have to invest in wireless headphones or wireless earbuds. Some people prefer the latter as they don't have a clamping force on your head, and they're generally easier to carry around.
For book lovers who are also Apple fans, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 may be the best Apple AirPods for you. The wireless earbuds have improved active noise cancellation (ANC) that impressed What Hi-Fi, which also noted that voices are delivered clearly so you won't miss a thing from your audiobooks. Available for $249 on Amazon, where they've received an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 17,700 buyer ratings, the earbuds are comfortable enough to wear for hours, according to the retailer's customers. You'll be able to maximize the battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with their charging case, and those figures are with ANC activated.
If you're looking for a more affordable option, you can check out the EarFun Air Pro 4+. Those earbuds are available for $99.99 on Amazon, where they're well-reviewed by customers at 4.1 stars after more than 1,900 ratings. Shoppers said that the ANC and sound quality of these wireless earbuds are surprisingly solid for their price, which PCMag confirmed. That review added that voices you hear through the earbuds are clean, which is great for listening to audiobooks.
Sleep headphones
If listening to audiobooks helps you fall into a deep slumber, sleep headphones can make the experience more comfortable. Compared to headphones that can dig into your head or earbuds that may fall off, sleep headphones are soft and secure, while also covering your eyes to prevent visual disturbances.
The Musicozy GH01, which we've also tagged among gadgets that can help reduce stress, connects to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth and will let you play audiobooks directly into your ears. The device blocks out all light, but it's soft and cozy, according to shoppers on Amazon, where you can buy the gadget for $32.99. Customers love how simple it is to use, with Tom's Guide mentioning in its review that it only has three buttons that are intuitive to operate. These sleep headphones currently hold an average score of 4.2 stars on Amazon following nearly 19,100 buyer ratings.
Another option for sleep headphones is the Sleenova SoundMask. They look similar to the Musicozy GH01, but they're made with Lycra material for softness and breathability, which Amazon customers said have helped them sleep better. Android Authority highlighted in its review that there's a cavity in the front interior so that you won't feel any pressure on your eyes, and that its sound quality is good enough so that you'll be able to drift off while listening to audiobooks, podcasts, or music. These sleep headphones are available for $129.99 on Amazon, where they have an average score of 4.0 stars after almost 300 ratings.
How we chose these gadgets for book lovers
In selecting the gadgets for this list, we focused on products that aim to address a challenge or improve the experience for book lovers, whether you're reading from a physical book or an e-reader. With that in mind, we identified several categories of gadgets pertinent to readers and then slotted our specific choices into those buckets.
For the suggestions that we provided for each category, we selected products that are available on Amazon to help ensure wide accessibility and for the potential perks that come along with an Amazon Prime membership. Each of our final choices has received positive feedback from a professional reviewer, as well as an average score of at least 4.0 stars (out of five) on Amazon's website after a minimum of 100 ratings from buyers.