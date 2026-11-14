5 Android Tablets That Still Have A Headphone Jack In 2026
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The 3.5-millimeter (mm) audio jack was a staple of portable electronics for decades. It could be found in devices like the Sony Walkman as well as portable gaming devices throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s. Even smartphones initially included the connection for the use of wired headphones and earbuds. There are several reasons smartphone makers stopped including headphone jacks, but the rise of USB-C was one of the most prominent.
The nixing of the 3.5 mm audio jack eventually came to tablets as well. USB-C allows for slimmer designs, though the availability of Bluetooth is another reason it's difficult to find tablets with a 3.5 mm jack. Wireless earbuds and wireless headphones took off as the devices they connect to became more and more portable, and as media became more consumable away from a TV set or desktop computer. Fans of wired audio today can simply purchase a 3.5-mm-to-USB-C adapter, though that may not be the solution all are looking for.
Wired headphones are gaining popularity again, and for those who prefer to go from a 3.5 mm plug straight into their listening device, there's still a handful of tablet manufacturers that include a headphone jack in their designs. While Amazon recently discontinued its headphone jack-enabled Fire Tablet lineup, options from name brands like Samsung, TCL, and Lenovo remain. Whether you seek the port for better audio quality or simply for nostalgia, we've looked at expert and user reviews and selected several solid Android tablets that still come with a headphone jack.
TCL Tab 10 Gen 4
TCL has spent the better part of the last decade making a name for itself as a trustworthy budget electronics brand. We identified the TCL Tab 10 Gen 4 to be among some cheaper Android tablet alternatives to the iPad, but it also comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack. The tablet isn't able to match higher-end iPads in terms of hardware, but it does have a 10.1-inch Full HD display that is similar to the entry-level iPad in terms of size. If you're in search of a tablet with a headphone jack for use as an entertainment device, TCL also includes its NXTVISION technology for enhanced picture quality.
The base model Tab 10 Gen 4 is regularly priced at $180 on Amazon, and that configuration comes with 128 gigabytes (GB) of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM. For those with large movie, music, or photo libraries, storage can be expanded all the way up to one terabyte (TB) with a microSD card. As seen with some of the best TCL TVs, the brand delivers a good balance of capability and affordability with its products. In addition to making a solid alternative to the entry-level iPad, the Tab 10 Gen 4 compares well to other Android tablets as well. Across more than 180 reviews from customers at Amazon, it has tallied an overall buyer score of 4.3 stars (out of five) based on nearly 200 ratings, with 89% of reviewers giving it a favorable rating.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 series
Released in the fall of 2025, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 series includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack among its many features. The base model Galaxy Tab A11 may be of particular interest to those listening over a wired connection, as it's a convenient portable device, ranking well among some cheap Android tablets that are easy to carry around. It can be a little difficult to track down for purchase, though the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 International Version is available at Amazon for $133.
A larger model is available in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, and Samsung has included a 3.5 mm headphone jack in it as well. The Tab A11 has an 8.7-inch screen, while the Tab A11+ has an 11-inch screen. The base model Tab A11+ is priced at $300 and comes with 128 GB of internal storage space. That's expandable up to 256 GB for those who plan to store lots of apps, movies, and music on the device.
Both versions of the Galaxy Tab A11 are well regarded by experts and users. The International Tab A11 has earned 4.3 stars after almost 300 ratings on Amazon, and Tech Advisor called it "compact, capable, and cheap" in its review. Meanwhile, Android Authority considers the larger Tab A11+ the "budget Android tablet king." Nearly 3,000 customers at Amazon also think highly of the Tab A11+, which has amassed a 4.5-star overall rating with 93% of reviewers giving it a favorable rating.
Lenovo Idea Tab
The Lenovo Idea Tab has received a 4-out-of-5-star expert rating from Tech Advisor, and while its larger counterpart — the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus — has gotten more attention among tech reviewers, it's the more affordable Idea Tab that comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack. The Idea Tab features an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution, which is higher than most of the other tablets out there that come with a jack for wired headphones. This tablet's processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 clocked at 2.40 gigahertz (GHz), and the base model comes with 128 GB of internal storage and eight GB of RAM. An S Pen is included with the purchase, as well.
Lenovo has college students in mind when it comes to the Idea Tab's hardware and pricing. The base model goes for $214 at Amazon, and a model with 20-watt fast charging is listed at a regular price of $220. For those who prefer to remove their headphones from time to time, the Idea Tab has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos tuning behind them. While this tablet is well regarded by experts, customers who have purchased the tablet at Amazon and directly from Lenovo think highly of it, too. More than 800 Amazon customers have given it a 4.3-star overall rating and more than 900 Lenovo customers have given it a 4.5-star overall rating.
Lenovo Tab One
Lenovo offers a number of smaller tablets, and, in some regards, the Lenovo Tab One compares well to other compact tablets perfect for reading and entertainment. One feature that sets the Tab One apart is that it has both a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB-C port, with the display checking in at 8.7 inches. This is a great size for taking media on the go, as it's large enough to enjoy watching movies but portable enough to slide into a laptop bag or, in some cases, a side or back pants pocket. The Tab One starts at $160, though at that price some specs come in on the less impressive side, with the base model offering just 64 GB of internal storage and four GB of RAM.
But performance isn't really what this tablet is about. It can play owned movies and music, as well as stream all kinds of other content from just about anywhere a Wi-Fi connection is available. The tablet has some staying power, as well, with the battery capable of lasting up to 12.5 hours between charges. The Tab One hasn't seen many professional reviews, but it's very well regarded by purchasers across a number of retailers. Nearly 950 customers at Amazon have given it a 4.2-star overall rating, while customers who have purchased the Tab One at Best Buy have given it a 4.6-star rating across more than 560 reviews. One reviewer at Amazon even notes excitement about the inclusion of the 3.5 mm audio port.
Teclast T65
Several budget-minded tablets include a 3.5 mm audio jack, but Teclast is one specific budget Android tablet brand that can compete with the likes of Samsung. Among Android tablets that still have a headphone jack within their feature set, the Teclast T65 is one of the largest available. Its display is an impressive 13.4 inches, and while it doesn't feature 4K or even 2.5K resolution, it can play video back in Full HD 1080p. In its review of the Teclast T65, the European tech review website Notebook Check calls out the tablet's massive screen as something that's difficult to find outside of flagship offerings from major manufacturers.
Some other flagship-level features come with the Teclast T65, including a 120-hertz (Hz) refresh rate for the display and an octa-core processor. Because the T65 runs on Android, there is some name recognition in the software experience. This is another tablet that holds up really well among customer reviews. The T65 is Available for $190 on Amazon, where it has received nearly 900 buyer ratings, with 90% of them being favorable, leading to an overall 4.4-star score. The Teclast brand hasn't quite reached the masses yet in terms of recognition, but for those in search of a large Android tablet with a headphone jack, the T65 is about the only option that fits the description.
How we selected these Android tablets with a headphone jack
In order for a tablet to be considered for this article, the first requirement was that it features a 3.5 mm audio port. That limited the options considerably, as most major manufacturers and their flagship offerings now forego the headphone jack. In choosing between the tablets that remained, we turned to expert reviews across the internet, with outlets like Tech Advisor, Android Authority, and Notebook Check informing our decision-making.
Because several major tablet brands have moved away from including wired headphone jacks in their model lineups, many tablets that do include the port are in the budget pricing ranges. These models don't receive as much attention among reviewers, so where there was little expert attention given, we turned to customer input at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Specifically, all of these tablets are available for purchase on Amazon, with an average buyer score of at least 4.0 stars (out of five) based on hundreds or thousands of ratings. We filtered all of this through our own expertise and hands-on experience with tablets to end up with the choices above.