5 Android Tablets That Still Have A Headphone Jack In 2026

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The 3.5-millimeter (mm) audio jack was a staple of portable electronics for decades. It could be found in devices like the Sony Walkman as well as portable gaming devices throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s. Even smartphones initially included the connection for the use of wired headphones and earbuds. There are several reasons smartphone makers stopped including headphone jacks, but the rise of USB-C was one of the most prominent.

The nixing of the 3.5 mm audio jack eventually came to tablets as well. USB-C allows for slimmer designs, though the availability of Bluetooth is another reason it's difficult to find tablets with a 3.5 mm jack. Wireless earbuds and wireless headphones took off as the devices they connect to became more and more portable, and as media became more consumable away from a TV set or desktop computer. Fans of wired audio today can simply purchase a 3.5-mm-to-USB-C adapter, though that may not be the solution all are looking for.

Wired headphones are gaining popularity again, and for those who prefer to go from a 3.5 mm plug straight into their listening device, there's still a handful of tablet manufacturers that include a headphone jack in their designs. While Amazon recently discontinued its headphone jack-enabled Fire Tablet lineup, options from name brands like Samsung, TCL, and Lenovo remain. Whether you seek the port for better audio quality or simply for nostalgia, we've looked at expert and user reviews and selected several solid Android tablets that still come with a headphone jack.