Wired Headphones Are Back, But Don't Make These 9 Mistakes When You Buy

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Something strange is happening in the world of headphones. After Apple "boldy" lead the way and removed headphone jacks from its iPhones, the world grudgingly moved on to wireless earbuds. Of course, not everyone could make the switch to wireless headphones, and instead chose to use an adapter with their phones, or stick to the dwindling number of devices that still have jacks. Most people, however, were seemingly all-in on wireless headphone technology.

But, in 2025, wired headphones saw a significant increase in demand. Why these headphones are gaining popularity is anyone's guess. It might be a matter of cost, as they are cheaper than wireless equivalents, and electronics have become more expensive across the board. People are also becoming aware of the fact that their expensive "lossless" music streaming subscriptions are largely wasted on Bluetooth headphones. Unless you have a (still expensive) lossless wireless setup using the latest Bluetooth codecs with the best audio quality.

If you've been considering a set of wired headphones, it may have been quite some time since you've had to buy a pair. Maybe you've never owned or used them at all, depending on when you were born and how you listen to audio. If that's you, then before you spend your money on a set of wired cans, there are a few very crucial things you'll want to get right to avoid disappointment.