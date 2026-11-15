Here's How Much It Would Cost To Buy Every iPhone Ever Released
There are some things that you can rely on: death, taxes, and Apple releasing at least one new iPhone model each year. As of November 2026, Apple has released 55 distinct iPhone models, with the first launched in June 2007 and the most recent — the foldable iPhone Duo – in October 2026. Even more models are expected soon, with the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 both rumored to launch in spring 2027.
Over the years, as the features, software, and functionality of these smartphone models have evolved, so have Apple's iPhone prices. While the first iPhone cost $499, Apple's iPhone 18 lineup so far — which includes the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max — costs over $1,000. But how do these prices really compare when we account for inflation? To find out, we've compiled the U.S. prices of every iPhone model at its base configuration released to date, including their original launch price and how much each model would cost to buy in 2026, to work out which iPhone really is the cheapest of all time, and which is the most expensive.
All iPhone models and prices
Below, we've broken down the U.S. starting MSRP of every unsubsidized iPhone base model.
|iPhone Model
|Base model price
|Adjusted for inflation (2026)
|iPhone (2007)
|$499
|$810.90
|iPhone 3G (2008)
|$499
|$780.91
|iPhone 3GS (2009)
|$599
|$940.76
|iPhone 4 (2010)
|$599
|$925.57
|iPhone 4s (2011)
|$649
|$972.15
|iPhone 5 (2012)
|$649
|$952.44
|iPhone 5c (2013)
|$549
|$794.05
|iPhone 5s (2013)
|$649
|$938.69
|iPhone 6 (2014)
|$649
|$923.70
|iPhone 6 Plus (2014)
|$749
|$1066.03
|iPhone 6s (2015)
|$649
|$922.61
|iPhone 6s Plus (2015)
|$749
|$1064.77
|iPhone SE 1st Gen (2016)
|$399
|$560.15
|iPhone 7 (2016)
|$649
|$911.12
|iPhone 7 Plus (2016)
|$769
|$1,079.58
|iPhone 8 (2017)
|$699
|$960.84
|iPhone 8 Plus (2017)
|$799
|$1,098.30
|iPhone X (2017)
|$999
|$1,373.22
|iPhone XR (2018)
|$749
|$1,005.02
|iPhone XS (2018)
|$999
|$1,340.48
|iPhone XS Max (2018)
|$1,099
|$1,474.66
|iPhone 11 (2019)
|$699
|$921.24
|iPhone 11 Pro (2019)
|$999
|$1,316.62
|iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019)
|$1,099
|$1,448.41
|iPhone SE 2nd Gen (2020)
|$399
|$519.45
|iPhone 12 (2020)
|$799
|$1,040.20
|iPhone 12 Mini (2020)
|$699
|$910.01
|iPhone 12 Pro (2020)
|$999
|$1,300.57
|iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020)
|$1,099
|$1,430.76
|iPhone 13 (2021)
|$799
|$993.52
|iPhone 13 Mini (2021)
|$699
|$869.18
|iPhone 13 Pro (2021)
|$999
|$1,242.22
|iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021)
|$1,099
|$1,366.56
|iPhone SE 3rd Gen (2022)
|$429
|$493.92
|iPhone 14 (2022)
|$799
|$919.91
|iPhone 14 Plus (2022)
|$899
|$1,035.04
|iPhone 14 Pro (2022)
|$999
|$1,159.17
|iPhone 14 Pro Max (2022)
|$1,099
|$1,265.30
|iPhone 15 (2023)
|$799
|$883.54
|iPhone 15 Plus (2023)
|$899
|$994.12
|iPhone 15 Pro (2023)
|$999
|$1,104.70
|iPhone 15 Pro Max (2023)
|$1,199
|$1,325.86
|iPhone 16 (2024)
|$799
|$858.22
|iPhone 16 Plus (2024)
|$899
|$965.63
|iPhone 16 Pro (2024)
|$999
|$1,073.05
|iPhone 16 Pro Max (2024)
|$1,199
|$1,287.87
|iPhone 16e (2025)
|$599
|$626.90
|iPhone 17 (2025)
|$799
|$836.22
|iPhone Air (2025)
|$999
|$1,045.54
|iPhone 17 Pro (2025)
|$1,099
|$1,150.19
|iPhone 17 Pro Max (2025)
|$1,199
|$1,254.85
|iPhone 17e (2026)
|$599
|$599
|iPhone 18 Pro (2026)
|$1,199
|$1,199
|iPhone 18 Pro Max (2026)
|$1,299
|$1,299
|iPhone Duo (2026)
|$1,999
|$1,999
To buy every base model iPhone released to date at their original launch price would cost a total of $46,845. Adjusting all the prices for inflation, it would cost $57,630.72.
What is the cheapest iPhone model of all time?
Accounting for inflation, the cheapest iPhone Apple has ever released is the iPhone SE 3rd Generation. It launched for $429 in 2022 and, adjusted for inflation, would cost $493.92 in 2026. However, the iPhone with the cheapest launch price (which hasn't been adjusted for inflation) is a tie between the iPhone SE 1st Generation (2016) and the iPhone SE 2nd Generation (2020), which both launched for $399. The iPhone SE range has historically served as Apple's more affordable, entry-level offering, with the lower price tag made possible by Apple reusing components and assembly lines from older iPhone models and therefore cutting the manufacturing cost.
Meanwhile, the most expensive iPhone ever released is the iPhone Duo, launched in 2026 for $1,999. While the iPhone 18 Pro Max (2026) has the second highest launch price tag at $1,299, when you account for inflation, it's the iPhone XS Max (2018) that comes in second place, which launched for $1,099, but would cost $1,474.66 to buy in 2026. While the iPhone Duo's high price tag is somewhat controversial, experts have noted that foldable phones in 2026 are expensive to engineer and manufacture, with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the Duo's closest competitor) only around $100 less at $1,899.