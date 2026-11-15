Here's How Much It Would Cost To Buy Every iPhone Ever Released

There are some things that you can rely on: death, taxes, and Apple releasing at least one new iPhone model each year. As of November 2026, Apple has released 55 distinct iPhone models, with the first launched in June 2007 and the most recent — the foldable iPhone Duo – in October 2026. Even more models are expected soon, with the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 both rumored to launch in spring 2027.

Over the years, as the features, software, and functionality of these smartphone models have evolved, so have Apple's iPhone prices. While the first iPhone cost $499, Apple's iPhone 18 lineup so far — which includes the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max — costs over $1,000. But how do these prices really compare when we account for inflation? To find out, we've compiled the U.S. prices of every iPhone model at its base configuration released to date, including their original launch price and how much each model would cost to buy in 2026, to work out which iPhone really is the cheapest of all time, and which is the most expensive.