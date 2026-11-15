9 Robot Vacuum Upgrades That Just Work

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Robot vacuums are perhaps the most sci-fi modern invention that has proved realistically practical. The idea of an autonomous robot that goes around cleaning your home is nothing short of insane, yet unlike most sci-fi gadgets we wish really existed, it is a technology that is actually seen in action in many houses today. Of course, it wasn't always smooth sailing. The early days of robot vacuums were fraught with challenges, as the emerging technology grappled with the real-life conditions of operating in a messy home environment.

There are many barriers to simply getting around the house, navigating through the obstacles big and small, and dealing with carpets and thresholds between rooms. Then there are factors like handling especially dirty areas or avoiding tangles in clumps of pet hair, which proved tricky even for the most expensive vacuums. And that's before we get into the new factors introduced by integrating mopping into robot vacuums: dealing with dirty water, the reach of the mops, and not running out of charge between vacuuming and mopping.

But robot vacuums see innovation year after year, and the issues we outlined above have already been solved by the latest models. The robot vacuums of today are smarter, faster, and more efficient than ever before, packing a lot of convenient features that make them completely hands-free. So let's look at some robot vacuum upgrades that just work.