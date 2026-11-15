Stop Using Automatic Brightness On Your OLED TV - Try This Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't have to tell us how phenomenal it can be to watch a movie on an OLED TV. Brands like LG and Samsung put a lot of time and effort into priming their panels to deliver maximum color and brightness, while letting those self-emissive pixels handle the black levels. Out of the box, most OLED TVs are tuned to impress, but there's one feature that might get in the way of uncompromising picture quality: automatic brightness.

For well over a decade, TV manufacturers have used ambient light sensors to adjust screen brightness in real time based on how much window light and ambient glow is in your viewing space. Very recently, manufacturers have also started leveraging ambient light sensors for HDR formats like Dolby Vision 2. The issue is that these sensors tend to be aggressive and will react to even the smallest amounts of light.

This may not be a big deal in the middle of the afternoon, when you want your TV bright enough to overcome sunlight, but it can be distracting if you're trying to watch a movie at night. For midnight viewing, if your ambient sensor decides to boost the backlight, that ultra-bright OLED screen will be painful to look at. That's why we suggest turning off the sensor and creating your own picture presets instead.