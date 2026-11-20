Do You Need A New TV For A PlayStation 5 Pro? Here's What You Need To Know
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The PlayStation 5 Pro offers superior graphics and performance over the standard model, but your TV might be holding it back. The Pro version supports 4K resolution and 60fps framerate for more games, and can even achieve 8K resolution, 120fps, Ray Tracing, and AI-enhanced PSSR upscaling for compatible titles. That's why the PS5 Pro is actually worth $900 for gamers who want the absolute best console experience. However, you won't notice these upgrades if your TV doesn't have the specs to match.
You'll need a proper 4K TV to play games in 4K resolution, and you'll also need to connect your PS5 Pro with a high-speed HDMI cable. You can tell whether your HDMI cable supports 4K by checking the PS5's resolution settings in the console's video settings. PlayStation 5 consoles come with an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports up to 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate, so you should use the HDMI cable that comes with your PS5 unless you need a longer one for your setup.
As for refresh rate, it's the specification that determines how many times per second the on-screen image updates. It ultimately affects gameplay smoothness. If you want to play games at the PS5 Pro's maximum framerate of 120fps, you'll need a TV that's rated for a 120Hz refresh rate or higher. Most modern TVs have an "Info" or "Signal Information" option in the system menu where you can check the display's current refresh rate.
Not every PS5 game warrants a new TV
Even with the PS5 Pro's superior capabilities and a suitable TV, some graphically intensive games will still experience limitations on the console. For example, "Grand Theft Auto 6" is limited to just 30fps on all consoles, including the PS5 Pro. Playing it on a TV with a higher refresh rate won't actually improve the game's framerate. The PS5 Pro still gives "Grand Theft Auto 6" better Ray Tracing for improved lighting and shadows, plus the potential for PSSR upscaling to stable 4K resolution, but whether that's enough to justify a new TV is a matter of personal preference.
If you do still want the best possible TV for your PS5 Pro, here's what to look for: a panel with a minimum 4K resolution, a minimum 120Hz refresh rate, at least one HDMI 2.1 port to support ultra high-speed HDMI connection, Auto Low-Latency Mode for zero-delay controller inputs, and variable refresh rate (VRR) for compatibility with the PS5 Pro's AI-upscaling features.
We put together a list of the best gaming TVs of 2026 to help you improve your PS5 Pro setup. If you're looking for the number-one definitive best choice, the expert hardware testers at Rtings named the Samsung QN900F 8K as the best 8K TV for the PS5 Pro. No matter what panel you're using, though, make sure you configure it properly to get the best gaming performance from your TV.