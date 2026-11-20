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The PlayStation 5 Pro offers superior graphics and performance over the standard model, but your TV might be holding it back. The Pro version supports 4K resolution and 60fps framerate for more games, and can even achieve 8K resolution, 120fps, Ray Tracing, and AI-enhanced PSSR upscaling for compatible titles. That's why the PS5 Pro is actually worth $900 for gamers who want the absolute best console experience. However, you won't notice these upgrades if your TV doesn't have the specs to match.

You'll need a proper 4K TV to play games in 4K resolution, and you'll also need to connect your PS5 Pro with a high-speed HDMI cable. You can tell whether your HDMI cable supports 4K by checking the PS5's resolution settings in the console's video settings. PlayStation 5 consoles come with an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports up to 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate, so you should use the HDMI cable that comes with your PS5 unless you need a longer one for your setup.

As for refresh rate, it's the specification that determines how many times per second the on-screen image updates. It ultimately affects gameplay smoothness. If you want to play games at the PS5 Pro's maximum framerate of 120fps, you'll need a TV that's rated for a 120Hz refresh rate or higher. Most modern TVs have an "Info" or "Signal Information" option in the system menu where you can check the display's current refresh rate.