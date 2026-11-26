Thin and light laptops are generally appreciated for their ease of portability and minimal aesthetic. That's why offerings like Apple's MacBook Air are incredibly popular, and pretty much all major laptop brands have at least one ultra-portable or thin laptop in their portfolio, if not more.

However, there are several areas in which manufacturers have to compromise to manage the slim form factor while designing a laptop. For example, thin laptops don't always get the best cooling or the best port selection. There can also be ergonomic disadvantages.

While these compromises can be worth it considering the ultra-portable advantage for some, others might not feel the same way. If it's the first time you're shopping for a thin laptop, it's important to consider exactly what these compromises are, and whether they might be a deal breaker for you. Then, you can decide whether you want to stay away from a thin laptop or embrace it.