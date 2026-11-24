The Arri Cinema mode in the camera app lets you record in Arri Log C3 at 10-bit color depth with up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. Arri describes its logarithmic encoding as a way of recording an image so that each stop of exposure increases by the same amount, which keeps more highlight, shadow, and color information intact for color grading and editing after capturing. You can pick from 14 different Arri looks in the viewfinder, with another 87 color gradings available after filming.

I recorded roughly the same footage on the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max and the Magic 9 Lite Plus, moving between a dim corner of the bar, a cluster of table lamps, and a more brightly lit stage area. As you might expect, the Pro Max produced better video in every situation, and that gap only widened when I switched the Arri mode on. You can particularly notice the difference in recording modes when you look at brightly saturated colors, such as a red tablecloth and backdrop that the phone was in front of. Skin tones also held together better on the Magic 9 Pro Max, whereas footage from the Lite+ had a slightly greenish tint to it.

Swiping between the Arri looks takes a second or two to get used to, but it's an easy feature to use once you're acclimated. Despite having to be loaded up, previews of each of these looks would appear in the viewfinder almost instantly, with no noticeable lag that would stop you from capturing the moment. In the time I spent with the Magic 9 Pro Max, I used the default Arri look, which means we'll have to take a deeper look at the other options in our full review.