This Oppo Phone's Camera Has A Feature That No Other Smartphone Has
As of November 2026, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is the only smartphone for sale with three 200MP camera lenses: the main camera, ultrawide lens, and telephoto lens, each shooting at 200MP. Other smartphones use a camera system with mixed resolutions across the lenses, usually pairing one high-resolution main sensor with lower-resolution ultrawide and telephoto cameras. On most phones, switching from the main camera to the ultrawide means moving to a smaller, lower-resolution sensor. As a result, photos often look softer and a little different in color. However, since the Find X10 Pro Max uses three 200MP cameras, it can offer an identical shooting experience across all the lenses.
While all three cameras share the same 200MP resolution, they differ in other ways. The main camera pairs a 1/1.3-inch sensor with a 24mm f/1.5 lens, the ultrawide uses a 1/1.56-inch sensor at 13mm and f/2.2 with a 124-degree field of view, and the telephoto runs another 1/1.56-inch sensor at 70mm and f/2.1. All three were developed in collaboration with camera company Hasselblad, which has worked with Oppo on camera tuning for several years now.
Why the matching 200MP camera sensors matter
By default, most photos you take on the Find X10 Pro Max won't use the full 200MP resolution. This is because 200MP shots are reserved for Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Mode in the camera app, which Oppo says works at 13mm, 24mm, and 70mm in suitable light. You can use the same mode to take 8K stills at five focal lengths covering 13mm, 24mm, 47mm, 70mm, and 140mm. All three rear cameras also record 4K video at 60 fps, 4K at 120 fps, and 8K at 30 fps. You can use all of these modes across the three lenses since they are all 200MP.
Oppo rates the main camera at 17 stops, a measure of how much range it can hold in one frame between the brightest highlight and the darkest shadow before either end clips. However, it applies only at the 1x focal length in standard video mode and drops out in Pro mode, 4K 120 fps, and 8K 30 fps. As a result, the ultrawide and the telephoto lenses can never reach the full 17 stops. One other thing I noticed is that Oppo's image processing is lighter than on previous devices. It doesn't sharpen shots as much as before, but still manages decent noise reduction.
I've been using the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max since launch and have found the cameras are as consistent as Oppo promises. Unlike some other smartphones, I haven't noticed any obvious color shift when switching between lenses, and none of them are a weak link in low light, which is often the case. However, the ultrawide isn't as sharp as I'd expect from a 200MP lens, and it looks a little soft and sometimes slightly distorted toward the edges of the frame.
How the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max camera compares to other smartphones
Currently, only a few other smartphones offer the same resolution across every rear camera. The iPhone 18 Pro – - which earned the best camera phone verdict in my iPhone 18 Pro review – - has a triple 48MP camera system for its main, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. The other most powerful smartphones from 2026 all offer different camera resolutions. Google combines a 50MP main camera with a 48MP ultrawide and a 48MP 5x telephoto, as explained in my Google Pixel 11 Pro XL review. Meanwhile, Samsung only offers a 200MP sensor on the main camera, and the ultrawide and telephoto lenses are lower resolution, as BGR's Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review outlines.
However, Oppo's latest flagship isn't as strong when it comes to zoom. The Find X10 Pro Max stops at 3x optically and stretches to 6x and 140mm by cropping into the telephoto sensor. That falls short of the 5x periscope lenses offered on Google and Samsung flagships. To get around this, Oppo sells a Hasselblad teleconverter separately for anyone who needs extra zoom.
The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max went on sale in late October through Oppo's own stores, third-party retailers, and partner carriers, in a single configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Currently, the brand doesn't sell directly in the U.S., so you will need to import the phone if you wish to use it.