By default, most photos you take on the Find X10 Pro Max won't use the full 200MP resolution. This is because 200MP shots are reserved for Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Mode in the camera app, which Oppo says works at 13mm, 24mm, and 70mm in suitable light. You can use the same mode to take 8K stills at five focal lengths covering 13mm, 24mm, 47mm, 70mm, and 140mm. All three rear cameras also record 4K video at 60 fps, 4K at 120 fps, and 8K at 30 fps. You can use all of these modes across the three lenses since they are all 200MP.

Oppo rates the main camera at 17 stops, a measure of how much range it can hold in one frame between the brightest highlight and the darkest shadow before either end clips. However, it applies only at the 1x focal length in standard video mode and drops out in Pro mode, 4K 120 fps, and 8K 30 fps. As a result, the ultrawide and the telephoto lenses can never reach the full 17 stops. One other thing I noticed is that Oppo's image processing is lighter than on previous devices. It doesn't sharpen shots as much as before, but still manages decent noise reduction.

I've been using the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max since launch and have found the cameras are as consistent as Oppo promises. Unlike some other smartphones, I haven't noticed any obvious color shift when switching between lenses, and none of them are a weak link in low light, which is often the case. However, the ultrawide isn't as sharp as I'd expect from a 200MP lens, and it looks a little soft and sometimes slightly distorted toward the edges of the frame.