2 Gadgets More Useful Than A USB Stick
A USB flash drive or external hard drive is an incredibly convenient device that's not only helpful as portable data storage but also lets you transfer files between devices, install operating systems as bootable media, run portable apps, and use it as a security key. These flash drives are reasonably priced, available in a range of storage sizes, and have different USB connectors, such as USB-C and USB-A, for legacy as well as modern devices.
As useful as thumb drives are, though, there are a number of other gadgets that are often more helpful in daily life. For example, there are travel gadgets that fit in your carry-on and make travel a little less stressful. Similarly, there are many useful USB gadgets on Amazon that can connect to computers to expand their feature set or improve the overall computing experience. We've handpicked two such gadgets that are easy to use and are often more useful than a USB stick.
Power banks
As many of us own multiple gadgets that need to be charged every day — from smartphones to smartwatches — owning a fast-charging USB cable and a capable power brick has become a basic necessity. However, a power brick is only helpful when you have easy access to a wall outlet, which is often not the case when commuting or travelling. That's exactly why power banks or portable chargers have become indispensable. They can be used to charge your phone, tablet, wireless earbuds, or even a laptop on the go. Most power banks are also compact, reasonably priced, and easy to use.
However, it's important to remember that the overall size of a power bank is almost always directly proportional to its battery capacity. Power banks can have more than one port to charge multiple devices simultaneously, and some even support Qi wireless charging. When you're picking up a power bank, it's important to consider its battery capacity, charging speed, and support for fast charging protocols, such as USB Power Delivery (USB PD). Moreover, if you plan to carry your power bank on a flight, it's best to purchase a TSA-approved power bank.
Item trackers
An item tracker — also known as a smart tracker — is another gadget that's extremely useful in daily life. It can keep track of your valuables and help you locate them in case you lose or misplace them. Once paired with your phone, you can monitor the tracker's location via Bluetooth and the company's tag network. When a tracker is in close proximity, you can use Bluetooth to find it. When out of Bluetooth range, these trackers can ping their location using nearby devices in the network. For instance, an AirTag can ping its location using Apple devices, such as iPhones, Macs, iPads, etc., around it. There are a number of manufacturers selling Bluetooth trackers, with Apple's AirTag being one of the most popular and a no-brainer for most iPhone users.
AirTag alternatives for Android, like the Samsung SmartTag 2, various Tile trackers, and other Bluetooth trackers supporting Google's Find Hub, are also excellent for keeping track of your items. When you're picking up an item tracker, the most important consideration is your phone and its operating system, as the tracker has to pair with it. Besides that, Bluetooth range, battery life, support for a user-replaceable battery, the tag network size, and availability of a cutout for easy attachment are some things to consider. You can also look for a specific form factor, such as card-style, for using it in your wallet, passport, or other such items.