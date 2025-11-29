2 Gadgets More Useful Than A USB Stick

An item tracker — also known as a smart tracker — is another gadget that's extremely useful in daily life. It can keep track of your valuables and help you locate them in case you lose or misplace them. Once paired with your phone, you can monitor the tracker's location via Bluetooth and the company's tag network. When a tracker is in close proximity, you can use Bluetooth to find it. When out of Bluetooth range, these trackers can ping their location using nearby devices in the network. For instance, an AirTag can ping its location using Apple devices, such as iPhones, Macs, iPads, etc., around it. There are a number of manufacturers selling Bluetooth trackers, with Apple's AirTag being one of the most popular and a no-brainer for most iPhone users.

AirTag alternatives for Android, like the Samsung SmartTag 2, various Tile trackers, and other Bluetooth trackers supporting Google's Find Hub, are also excellent for keeping track of your items. When you're picking up an item tracker, the most important consideration is your phone and its operating system, as the tracker has to pair with it. Besides that, Bluetooth range, battery life, support for a user-replaceable battery, the tag network size, and availability of a cutout for easy attachment are some things to consider. You can also look for a specific form factor, such as card-style, for using it in your wallet, passport, or other such items.