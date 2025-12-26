Google Chrome Is Still Free, But Agentic AI Features May Require A Subscription

Like most Google products, the Chrome browser is available for free on multiple platforms, from desktop to mobile. As the world's most popular browser, most people are using Chrome to surf the web every day for free, but that may change in the future. Chrome users may have to subscribe to an AI plan to use some of the latest Chrome features, including agentic browsing. Google has not announced these new features, but it's already working on them, and plans for charging users may have leaked.

X user Leopeva64 found evidence in Chrome code that indicates the agentic capabilities Google has been developing will be gated behind paid subscription tiers, at least at first. According to XDA Developers, the X user often uncovers new features in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge code. Leopeva64 shared the update on Chrome's agentic capabilities on Christmas Eve as a response to a post from October where he detailed a new toggle to enable/disable agentic Gemini behavior in Chrome.

It looks like Chrome's agentic capabilities will be gated behind AI subscription tiers, at least initially. A commit confirms that 'actuation' (the ability for the AI to take actions on your behalf) will require a paid subscription:https://t.co/FhI0S0ePqqhttps://t.co/T5wsDouMGk pic.twitter.com/mvg5fsz4r9 — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) December 24, 2025

Google has already added Gemini features to Chrome. Dubbed Gemini in Chrome, the feature lets you use Google's chatbot while browsing the web instead of having to dedicate a tab to Gemini. Gemini in Chrome is capable of summarizing websites and YouTube videos, and it can also access tabs and browsing history. The browser even lets you start an AI Mode search directly from the address bar.