3 Cheap TVs You Should Buy At Costco And 3 You Should Skip

If you're on the hunt for an affordable TV, we highly recommend that you check out the offerings of Costco. The retailer has a wide range of products from all of the most popular TV brands up for sale, so you'll definitely find something that will match your budget. However, for every cheap TV worth buying, there's one that should be skipped; we'll be using Costco's rating system to help determine which is which.

Unfortunately, for a television to be sold at a low price, it usually means that some sacrifices were made. You might not get more than a few basic features, or the TV may have lower build quality and reduced reliability. That said, there are some affordable TVs out there that still deliver a solid experience. They won't challenge the specifications of flagship models, but they still can be considered winners with what you're going to pay for them.

In this roundup of cheap TVs from Costco, we highlight three models that you should buy and three you should avoid, all based on Costco shopper review ratings. We supplement these ratings with reviews from reputable websites and comments on social media from others who have purchased these TVs.