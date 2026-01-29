3 Amazon Tech Deals That Are Worth It And 2 You Should Skip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We might be long past the busy Black Friday shopping season, which brings some of the best savings on a variety of tech products that Amazon sells, and Amazon's Prime Day sale is several months away. But while you're adding new highly-coveted items to your 2026 tech-to-buy list, and building up your budget, you can always take advantage of some of the deals Amazon keeps offering. In fact, late January and early February may be a great time to buy new TV gear ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl game; you'll see a good TV deal in the list below.

On the other hand, the beginning of each calendar year brings new tech products that will eventually be available on Amazon. As the previous generation of products is discontinued, Amazon may offer deals that are too good to pass up — assuming you're comfortable buying previous-generation hardware. That said, not all the old tech is worth pursuing, especially if you want to be on the verge of innovation and you're looking at the next best thing. That's why our list also includes a few Amazon deals that might seem like good bargains, but you should consider skipping if you want the next best thing.

Unlike our recent list of bargains where we focused on the best tech deals on Amazon under $100, we didn't set a budget for the following list of products. The deals below start below $25 and go up to $900, covering a range of products that buyers might be interested in. We've selected three Amazon deals that are worth checking out, and two that you might be better off skipping for reasons we're about to explain.