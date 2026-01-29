3 Amazon Tech Deals That Are Worth It And 2 You Should Skip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We might be long past the busy Black Friday shopping season, which brings some of the best savings on a variety of tech products that Amazon sells, and Amazon's Prime Day sale is several months away. But while you're adding new highly-coveted items to your 2026 tech-to-buy list, and building up your budget, you can always take advantage of some of the deals Amazon keeps offering. In fact, late January and early February may be a great time to buy new TV gear ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl game; you'll see a good TV deal in the list below.
On the other hand, the beginning of each calendar year brings new tech products that will eventually be available on Amazon. As the previous generation of products is discontinued, Amazon may offer deals that are too good to pass up — assuming you're comfortable buying previous-generation hardware. That said, not all the old tech is worth pursuing, especially if you want to be on the verge of innovation and you're looking at the next best thing. That's why our list also includes a few Amazon deals that might seem like good bargains, but you should consider skipping if you want the next best thing.
Unlike our recent list of bargains where we focused on the best tech deals on Amazon under $100, we didn't set a budget for the following list of products. The deals below start below $25 and go up to $900, covering a range of products that buyers might be interested in. We've selected three Amazon deals that are worth checking out, and two that you might be better off skipping for reasons we're about to explain.
Buy: Tagry X08 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
You don't have to buy the latest AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds from Apple to get a dependable wireless earphone experience these days. In fact, you may want to purchase multiple wireless earphones. You might reserve the more expensive products for listening to content while at home and talking on the phone at work, conditions where Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) may be critical. But cheaper earbuds can be useful in a variety of other scenarios, like exercising, cleaning the house, or working in your garage. Also, cheaper Bluetooth earphones — like the Tagry X08 Bluetooth wireless earbuds — may be a great purchase for younger listeners.
The Tagry X08 wireless earbuds are available on Amazon for $24.67, a limited-time deal that gives you a 38% to 51% discount on the $39.99 or $49.99 sticker price (which varies by color). The Tagry earphones look a lot like Apple's AirPods Pro, featuring replaceable tips and a short stem. However, the case comes with a display that shows the battery level for each bud. Speaking of battery life, the buds last for six hours on a single charge, while the case will have enough energy for five charges. The Tagry wireless earbuds support USB-C and wireless charging, and are water-resistant (IPX5). While they don't support ANC, the earphones support stereo sound, and each earbud features a built-in microphone, which means you can use just one bud to talk on the phone.
The affordable price may sound too good to be true given the list of features above, but buyers certainly seem to love the Tagry X08. The wireless earphones have an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on nearly 82,000 reviews. Owners have highlighted the sound experience, the ease of use, and battery life.
Buy: Shark PowerPro Flex Pet Plus Cordless Vacuum
Cleaning the house might be one scenario where you want to listen to music with affordable wireless earphones. But for the actual job at hand, you'll want more expensive hardware. The Shark PowerPro Flex Pet Plus Cordless Vacuum, currently selling on Amazon for $199.99, at 50% off the regular $399.99 sticker price, is the kind of cleaning device you may want to check out, especially if you've been eying this particular model for a while.
Pet owners may be especially interested in the Shark PowerPro Flex Pet Plus, as the device features "powerful hair and debris pickup," according to the manufacturer. However, anyone looking for a new cordless vacuum to quickly clean the house can consider it. The brush roll cleans itself automatically, ensuring hair doesn't get stuck. The device works across all surface types, with its Floor Detect technology capable of detecting the floor type and adjusting the speed of the brush.
Since the vacuum may consume more power when switching from a wooden floor to a carpet, you'll be interested in battery life. SharkNinja says the PowerPro Flex Pet Plus can last up to 50 minutes and supports fast-charging. The vacuum's MultiFlex arm allows you to bend the handle so the vacuum can reach under furniture without too much effort. The vacuum weighs about 7 pounds, which makes it easy to use for cleaning other surfaces, like sofas and the top of kitchen counters.
The vacuum has an overall rating of 4.2 stars out of 5, with more than 13,000 buyers having reviewed it on Amazon. Buyers appreciate the vacuum's quality and ease of use, but they're divided on battery life and suction power.
Buy: Sony Bravia 5 55-inch Mini LED Smart TV
Sony may have surprised fans by selling its Bravia line of TV sets to TCL, but that doesn't change the fact that Sony TVs remain highly reviewed. With a 4.5-star rating out of nearly 170 reviews and an "Amazon's Choice" badge, the 55-inch Sony Bravia 5 Mini LED Smart TV (K-55XR50 model) may be your next TV purchase, especially considering the current discount Amazon offers buyers. The 55-inch Mini LED TV retails for $898 instead of $1,399.99 (a 36% discount). That's a great deal for a 2025 TV model.
Sony positions the 55-inch Sony Bravia 5 as a great entertainment solution for watching movies and playing video games — largely thanks to the Mini LED technology that offers improved brightness, high contrast, and billions of "accurate real-world colors." The smart TV comes with built-in Google TV and Google Assistant support, which means you can use voice commands to search for the perfect movie to watch across streaming apps. Google TV supports all your favorite apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and others. Also, the TV comes with exclusive PlayStation 5 features that console owners may appreciate, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.
Buyers who reviewed the 55-inch Sony Bravia 5 4K TV on Amazon highlighted its picture quality for watching movies and sports and the sound experience, though one reviewer complained about the ease of setting up the TV and tweaking the picture quality to their liking.
Skip: 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 chip
The 2025 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 chip is the first of two Apple deals on Amazon that we'll advise you to skip, and perhaps the most surprising one. The M4 version is the best possible MacBook Air you can buy right now, with base specs starting at 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The M4 MacBook Air's performance is on par with the M4 MacBook Pro, but the Air offers a lighter-weight, more portable package. Put differently, the M4 MacBook Air sells itself, starting at $999 at Apple.com.
But Amazon's late January M4 MacBook Air deal lets you save between $100 and $150 on the base model. That gets you a price between $849 and $899, depending on color. While it may seem like a good discount, it's not the best deal Amazon has offered to date. The same model was available for $799 recently. Price isn't the only factor behind calling this M4 MacBook Air deal as a pass right now. Apple is expected to launch new MacBook models in the near future, including the M5 MacBook Air series. If you haven't bought a 2025 MacBook Air model by now, you might want to wait for the new arrivals. When the 2026 versions launch, you may score even better deals on the M4 MacBook Air on Amazon. Apple won't sell the previous generation once the new models arrive.
Otherwise, the M4 MacBook Air has terrific reviews, with an average rating of 4.8 stars out of more than 5,500 reviews. Some 91% of those are 5-star ratings, with buyers appreciating the design, performance, and battery life.
Skip: 4-pack Apple AirTag (1st generation)
Launched in 2021, the first-generation Apple AirTag comes in single- and four-pack options. The latter is currently available on Amazon for a $30 discount. You'd have to pay $69.99 instead of the usual $99. A single unit costs $29, so you're already saving money if you buy more than one device. Pop the small tracker into a wallet, bag, car, or attach it to keys and other items you want to track in real-time, and the AirTag will get to work right away. You'll only have to worry about changing the battery when the iPhone warns you that the current one is running low. The fact that Amazon buyers think highly of the AirTags (providing a 4.8-star rating) indicates that the iPhone accessory does what it needs to do (tracking personal belongings in real-time) without issues.
The AirTag seems like a no-brainer for shoppers looking for peace of mind. So why would we advise you to skip the deal? Apple unveiled the 2nd-generation AirTag tracker a few days ago. The 2026 model offers up to 50% better range for the Precision Finding feature. Not only that, but Precision Finding works with select Apple Watch models, not just the iPhone. The sound volume has been increased by 50%, which will make finding lost items easier than before. Despite the upgrades, Apple kept the same pricing structure as the first model. You'd pay $29 for one unit and $99 for four AirTags. With that in mind, you'd be better off purchasing the $99 4-pack AirTag (2nd-generation) model from Amazon instead of paying $69.99 for four first-generation AirTags.
How we picked the listed products
With so many deals available on Amazon at any given time, we're always on the lookout for discounts on hot tech products that users want — products from trusted brands that are highly reviewed on Amazon by independent buyers. The above list includes items with average ratings between 4 and 5 stars (out of the 5 maximum). Even the tech-deals-to-skip section includes well-reviewed items. The reasons you should skip these hinge around the current discount or the availability of something better.
One caveat applies: Before making a purchase, you should ensure the deal is still available from Amazon. Stock may be limited, or deals may expire if you don't act fast. You can always add the product to a list, and keep tabs on price changes in the coming weeks.