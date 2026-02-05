iOS 26.3 RC Hints At Unreleased Products

Over the past few weeks, more hints suggested Apple could be almost ready to release the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. First expected to be unveiled alongside the second-generation AirTag, Bloomberg reports that this laptop should launch between February and March, as they're going to be part of the iOS 26.3 cycle.

At this moment, it's unclear why Apple has delayed the introduction of these new chips, especially with stock for the M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pro dwindling in several local Apple stores and longer shipping estimates for the online store.

This laptop is expected to feature a similar look to the previous models, as a redesign is rumored to come later this year with the M6 generation. Still, Apple will continue to position the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro options to creators and professionals, especially with an expected boost in graphics performance and AI tasks.

The basic M5 chip already impressed users with its benchmark on these subjects, and it's only natural that the Pro and Max options' gains will be even more impressive. Besides that, it's unclear what other upgrades Apple might be saving for this laptop.