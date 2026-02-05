iOS 26.3 RC Hints At Unreleased Products
iOS 26.3 launch is finally just around the corner, as Apple seeded its Release Candidate version this Wednesday. With this build, the company is readying the official launch of not only iOS 26.3, but also macOS Tahoe 26.3, iPadOS 26.3, watchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3. Besides several exclusive features coming to European users and a new data transfer functionality between Android and iOS, there's also even more interesting hidden in this build.
According to MacRumors, iOS 26.3 RC features references to unreleased chips that the publication believes are about the new M5 Max and M5 Ultra processors. Interestingly enough, there are no references for the M5 Pro chip, which is expected to launch alongside the M5 Max option, in the near future with the new MacBook Pro models. While previous reports suggested Apple would be working on an M5 Ultra chip for this generation, it seems that a Mac that could feature this processor might be closer to release than we expected.
M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro launch could be imminent
Over the past few weeks, more hints suggested Apple could be almost ready to release the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. First expected to be unveiled alongside the second-generation AirTag, Bloomberg reports that this laptop should launch between February and March, as they're going to be part of the iOS 26.3 cycle.
At this moment, it's unclear why Apple has delayed the introduction of these new chips, especially with stock for the M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pro dwindling in several local Apple stores and longer shipping estimates for the online store.
This laptop is expected to feature a similar look to the previous models, as a redesign is rumored to come later this year with the M6 generation. Still, Apple will continue to position the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro options to creators and professionals, especially with an expected boost in graphics performance and AI tasks.
The basic M5 chip already impressed users with its benchmark on these subjects, and it's only natural that the Pro and Max options' gains will be even more impressive. Besides that, it's unclear what other upgrades Apple might be saving for this laptop.
Mac Studio might take Mac Pro's place for good
For years, Apple has been rumored to be preparing a new Mac Pro, as this CPU offers more customization and power than other Apple machines. However, it seems the company couldn't crack a new design to justify making the "Pro" brand. On the other hand, the Mac Studio has been the favorite desktop for Mac users who require maximum power.
With last year's release of the M4 Max and M3 Ultra Mac Studio, Apple had to explain that not every generation will feature an Ultra version. However, this reference found on iOS 26.3 RC reveals that Apple is indeed preparing the M5 Ultra chip. That said, we might see an update for the Mac Studio with the M5 Max and M5 Ultra options.
While rumors still don't suggest other major changes coming to the Mac Studio, Apple is expected to release a new Studio Display in the first semester of the year. Since the first Studio Display was released alongside the Mac Studio, it would make sense if Apple announced this combo together once again. The new Studio Display is expected to feature at least 90Hz of refresh rate, a better screen, and a more powerful processor to handle audio and image capabilities.