The 8 Best (And 4 Worst) TVs For Gaming In 2026

The Samsung S95F OLED is among the best TVs on the market, for gaming or otherwise. Reviewers are full of praise for this television, as evidenced in its perfect 5-star rating on What Hi-Fi?, an 8.9 out of 10 score on CNET, and a solid 9.3 out of 10 rating for gaming purposes on RTINGS. This model comes equipped with an enhanced QD-OLED panel, which, according to Samsung, is 30% more efficientthan the panel used in the previous S95D OLED model. The matte anti-glare coating has also been upgraded, which helps the OLED screen and its impressive contrast ratios display deep, rich black levels regardless of how much light is flooding into the room.

For gaming purposes, minimal input lag and the inclusion of a Gaming Mode mean that playing the latest AAA games will look amazing on this device. The refresh rate is also improved from the S95D, increasing from 144Hz to 165Hz at 4K resolutions. While this may not be appealing to console gamers, whose systems top out at 120Hz, people with top-of-the-line PC rigs or high-end laptops will be more than satisfied by these industry-leading refresh rates. The Samsung S95F OLED is available in 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch sizes, though keep in mind that the largest size has a WOLED panel instead of the QD-OLED present in other models. It also costs a whopping $5,299.99, so you can always go for the $2,499.99 65-inch variant instead.