5 Android Phones More Powerful Than The iPhone 17e

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There's no question the new budget-friendly iPhone 17e that Apple introduced in March 2026 offers tremendous value for buyers. The handset may recycle the iPhone 16e's design, but it features almost the same chip as the $799 iPhone 17, a lower-binned version of the A19 that has one fewer graphics core. The iPhone 17e comes with double the storage (256 GB instead of 128 GB), matching the rest of the iPhone 17 series. The budget handset also corrects one of the biggest issues with its predecessor, the absence of MagSafe support. The iPhone 17e has a magnetic ring on the back, which will enable full MagSafe wireless charging speeds. But the iPhone 17e also inherits the same 60 Hz display as its predecessor and still features a single-lens rear camera setup.

The real strength of the iPhone 17e is the A19 chip, which ensures the handset will offer a decent iOS experience for years to come. Even though it features a 4-core GPU compared to the 5-core GPU of the iPhone 17's A19 chip, the iPhone 17e's chip still scores highly in Geekbench 6 tests. The 3,654 (single-core) and 9,192 (multi-core) results are similar to the base iPhone 17 model. It's only the graphics score that suffers, with the iPhone 17e reaching about 31,000 points in Geekbench results compared to 37,000 for the $799 phone.

As compelling as the iPhone 17e might be despite the compromises, smartphone buyers who want a powerful new device and don't necessarily need an iPhone can purchase an Android handset that may offer an even more useful overall package. That's because the following devices address some of the weaknesses of the iPhone 17e while offering a high-end smartphone experience.