Never Do Any Of These 8 Things On Your iPad

The iPad has greatly evolved since the original device was unveiled in 2010. In addition to the base model of the iPad, Apple has since released the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro, each catering to different audiences. However, while you may still be finding out things you never knew your iPad could do, some people are making bad decisions when using the tablet.

More tech-savvy iPad owners wouldn't make these mistakes, which may result in reduced reliability and compromised security for the tablet. There's always a good idea behind them, like saving time or making the device more convenient to use, but at an expense that's going to be too much to pay.

For this article, we've gathered eight things that you should never do on your iPad. We provide explanations on why you should avoid them, and in some cases, we also offer safer alternatives to achieve similar results as these potentially dangerous lines of action.