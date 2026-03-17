The 5 Best Sam's Club Tech Deals In March 2026
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Sam's Club is owned by Walmart Inc., but it differs from its sibling brand in that it follows a paid membership model, wherein users get access to exclusive discounts on a wide variety of products both online and offline (across 600 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico). Although Sam's Club is widely popular as a wholesale retailer among households and businesses that use it to stock up on everyday essentials and business supplies, it also offers a versatile selection of tech gadgets.
However, because Sam's Club buys in carefully calculated large quantities after assessing the needs of its members, its tech deals are often time-sensitive and typically remain available only as long as the retailer's stock lasts. These deals can disappear quickly, so it's important to stay on top of the latest offers and act fast when you find something worthwhile.
To help you out, we've scoured the platform and gone through dozens of deals to narrow down the top five Sam's Club tech deals in March 2026. Our list includes a Bluetooth waterproof speaker, the Logitech racing simulator bundle, an all-in-one inkjet printer, the iPad Pro M4, and a massive 100-inch QLED smart TV. We prioritized not only the largest flat discounts in dollar terms, but also the relevance and quality of the product itself, ensuring that it's still current and not an outdated model.
JBL Charge Essential 2
The JBL Charge Essential 2 is currently available at Sam's Club for just $89. That is $60 off its usual listing price of $149. It's one of the most highly rated Bluetooth speakers on the platform, with an average rating of 4.7 after 400+ verified reviews. First and foremost, it has excellent sound quality, as confirmed by both user reviews and expert testing. According to YouTuber The Product Lab, the Essential 2 delivers a well-balanced sound profile with strong bass and loud, clear mids and highs. This makes it perfect for all kinds of audio, whether that's your day-to-day music streaming, audiobooks, or podcasts.
Another standout feature is its long battery life. The manufacturer claims that it can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge. However, the total playtime you get ultimately depends on the type of music you're playing and the volume level. A user on Sam's Club, for instance, noted that if you play music loudly at full volume, the speaker may last only three to four hours. Reviewers have also praised the speaker's portability, and that's not just down to its lightweight build. It weighs around 2 pounds and measures roughly 8.7 by 3.8 inches.
The best part is that it comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating. In technical terms, this means the Charge Essential 2 can stay underwater (one meter deep) for up to 30 minutes, making it perfect for everything from pool parties to beach outings. The speaker further increases its value by including a built-in power bank that you can use to charge your smartphone, making it a handy travel gadget. As for the speaker itself, it comes with a 3000mAh battery and takes up to four hours to fully charge.
Logitech G923 Racing Simulator Bundle
The Logitech G923 Racing Simulator Bundle is widely regarded as one of the best entry-level sim racing setups, and it currently holds an outstanding 4.7 rating from reviewers on Sam's Club. Powered by next-gen force feedback that Logitech calls TrueForce, the G923 delivers an immersive driving experience with real-world-like awareness of tire grip, traction, suspension, and braking. And thanks to Sam's Club March deals, you can get the whole package (wheel, pedals, and shifter) for just $299, down from $399.
Reviewers have also praised the G923's build quality. The pedals, the gear shifter, and even the paddle shifters behind the wheel are made of strong steel, and the wheel itself is covered with high-quality leather, which makes it look very close to the real thing. According to YouTuber Danny Lee, the wheel is durable enough to be set up and dismantled multiple times. And although it can be a bit loud during heavy usage, you don't have to worry about it snapping.
Just note that this version of the G923 wheel is compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, not Xbox, and you can use it to play just about any racing game out there, including F1 25, Assetto Corsa, Dirt Rally, and WRC. Another positive users highlighted was the ease of setup. "Plug and play" is how one user described it, and for good reason. All you have to do is attach the cables behind the steering wheel, clamp it onto your desk by turning the knobs like screws, connect it to your PC or gaming console, and press the PS button at the center of the wheel.
HP Smart Tank 7002 All-In-One Inkjet Printer
The HP Smart Tank 7002 Inkjet Printer is among the best printers according to Costco customers, and a healthy 4.3 rating on Sam's Club echoes the same sentiment. According to reviewers on the platform, which include students, teachers, and small office owners, the Smart Tank 7002 is a solid choice if you're looking for an all-in-one printer ideal for both home and office use. The best part? It's currently available for just $209 — a hefty $110 discount from its usual price of $319. To further sweeten the deal, Sam's Club is also adding two black ink bottles for free.
Long-lasting ink is easily the Smart Tank 7002's best feature. Your purchase includes enough ink to last up to three years. In terms of pages, that translates to up to 18,000 black-and-white pages or 8,000 color printouts. Another reason for its versatility is its ability to handle volume. It comes with a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray, along with the ability to print, copy, and scan.
Plus, it churns out copies at a decent speed of 15 pages per minute in black and 9 pages per minute in color. Along with a built-in sensor that notifies you when the machine is low on ink, the Smart Tank 7002 is also easy and quick to refill, with the entire process taking no longer than 15 seconds, according to the manufacturer.
iPad Pro M4 (11-inch, 2024)
Launched in 2024, the iPad Pro M4 is one of the best tablets you can buy today. It sits just behind the all-new M5 iPad Pro, which, according to our own testing as well as other experts (at Phone Arena, for instance), delivers comparable performance and isn't worth upgrading to if you already have an iPad Pro M4. And if you buy from Sam's Club, you can get the 11-inch 256GB iPad Pro M4 model for $800, which is $149 off its usual price. There are also 1TB and 2TB variants available with discounts of up to $249.
The iPad Pro M4 marked a major step forward for iPads, as it introduced several upgrades over the previous M2 iPad Pro. For starters, it was the first time Apple introduced the Ultra Retina XDR display, which uses Tandem OLED technology and stacks two OLED panels on top of each other to deliver best-in-class contrast, more detail (especially in dark scenes) and an improved peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The 2024 M4 iPad Pro also features the M4 chip, compared to the previous generation's M2 chip, marking a significant upgrade in performance.
According to Apple, the M4 chip delivers 50% faster CPU performance and up to four times faster GPU performance than the M2 chip. Combined with the best iPad accessories, the iPad Pro M4 is a productivity beast, capable of handling demanding tasks like video editing in Final Cut Pro. As with most Apple products, the build quality of the iPad Pro M4 is top-notch, despite it being Apple's thinnest-ever iPad. At just 5.1 mm thick — slimmer than a USB-C cable plug — and weighing only 0.98 pounds, the iPad Pro M4 is also great for travel.
100-inch Vizio Quantum QLED Smart TV
If you're looking for a new TV that can upgrade your living room into a full-blown home theater, the 100-inch Vizio Quantum QLED Smart TV might just be the one. Especially since it's currently available at a generous $200 discount on Sam's Club, where you can get it for $1,498 and enjoy a long 3-year warranty. The 4K QLED display panel, which boasts over a billion colors, is bright and crisp. And according to independent reviewers at Rtings, the screen's anti-glare coating and matte finish make it even better for living rooms that get a lot of outside light, as they help reduce reflections.
The TV also supports HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, and comes with a 60Hz refresh rate along with three HDMI ports, which is what we've come to expect from the best smart TVs. Another impressive feature is that you can easily connect your gaming console (PC, Xbox) and enjoy a smooth and immersive gaming experience at 120 FPS at 1080p resolution.
It also comes with all popular streaming apps pre-installed, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Max, Hulu, and Paramount+, among others. Furthermore, the native WatchFree+ app gives you access to plenty of free content, including live channels and on-demand movies and TV shows. And even though you could get a soundbar to replace the TV's audio, several users have praised its built-in speakers, saying they're loud enough.
How we selected these tech deals
While making our selection from Sam's Club's long list of tech deals, we ensured that we only picked products from well-known and reliable brands, such as JBL, Logitech, and HP. Additionally, we chose products that we would recommend even without a discounted price. This served as a good benchmark to ensure the product's quality and relevance by today's standards.
We also carefully looked not only at customer reviews on Sam's Club and other retail platforms, but also at what industry experts, after thorough hands-on testing, have to say about the product. As always, our recommendations are based on an unbiased selection process; none of the products in this list are sponsored placements.