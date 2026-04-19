4 Old Cables Almost No One Needs Anymore

With so many devices going to USB-C, you probably have dozens of USB-C cables, and they're worth keeping around. But USB-C doesn't cut it for everything. Devices like home theater and entertainment gear use HDMI, and computers and peripherals rely on options like Thunderbolt.

These aren't the only cables still in circulation, however. There are plenty of cable types worth keeping around, even if you don't use them as often. You might be tempted to toss your old Lightning cable, for example — but don't do it just yet, because it might come in handy for guests who still use an older iPhone or iPad. You may use wireless headphones, but it's still wise to have a 3.5 mm cable around because you never know when you might need it — there are still Android phones that come with a headphone jack, for example. There are other cable types, like microUSB, mini USB, and DisplayPort, that you should hang onto for a little while longer.

With that said, there are other cables that you can safely get rid of, because the chances are slim to none that you will ever need them again. From cables that connect to your TV or audio products to ones for your computer, smartphone, and other portable devices, it's time to purge. Reduce clutter in that "everything" drawer by getting rid of archaic cables that no longer serve a viable purpose.