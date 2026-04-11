5 Of The Best Laptops You Can Buy At Sam's Club

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With laptop makers being the last hope for affordable computers in 2026, it never hurts to take a look at what's available. Though it's easy to think of warehouse retailer Sam's Club as a place where you can buy groceries in bulk and other household items, it can also be a good place to find electronics. Knowing this, we're here to take a look at some of the best laptops users can purchase there.

Scouring Sam's Club's website for the best laptops, we went with brands likely to be familiar, and each device on this list is backed by positive customer reviews. Along with each laptop having something unique about it, many on this list offer free trials for Apple services, though you'll need to make a purchase to receive more information about the offer. We primarily focused on items available online, so you may need to check if pickup or delivery options are available to you.

If you don't have a membership, there's still a way to shop online through Sam's Club. This requires a guest member account, meaning you'll need to sign up through their guest membership page to make purchases. A guest membership is good for 24 hours, though there's also a 10% surcharge on orders. This also means you may not receive certain promotions and discounts. However, considering there's plenty of electronics to buy from Sam's Club on a budget, a full membership may prove appealing.