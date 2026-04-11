5 Of The Best Laptops You Can Buy At Sam's Club
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With laptop makers being the last hope for affordable computers in 2026, it never hurts to take a look at what's available. Though it's easy to think of warehouse retailer Sam's Club as a place where you can buy groceries in bulk and other household items, it can also be a good place to find electronics. Knowing this, we're here to take a look at some of the best laptops users can purchase there.
Scouring Sam's Club's website for the best laptops, we went with brands likely to be familiar, and each device on this list is backed by positive customer reviews. Along with each laptop having something unique about it, many on this list offer free trials for Apple services, though you'll need to make a purchase to receive more information about the offer. We primarily focused on items available online, so you may need to check if pickup or delivery options are available to you.
If you don't have a membership, there's still a way to shop online through Sam's Club. This requires a guest member account, meaning you'll need to sign up through their guest membership page to make purchases. A guest membership is good for 24 hours, though there's also a 10% surcharge on orders. This also means you may not receive certain promotions and discounts. However, considering there's plenty of electronics to buy from Sam's Club on a budget, a full membership may prove appealing.
Lenovo V15 G4 15.6 FHD Windows 11 Notebook
Starting off our list is the Lenovo V15 G4 15.6" FHD Windows 11 Notebook, available through Sam's Club for $499. Along with offering Apple Service Trials, customers find this one to be good for students, seniors, or those working in an office. Arriving with Windows 11 Home, there's a fair amount of specs under the hood, and the big appeal with this machine is its Full HD display (FHD) and processor.
Backed by a Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 6 CPU cores and 8 CPU threads, it features a CPU base clock frequency of 1.2GHz that can be boosted to 4.5Ghz. For graphics, you get integrated Intel UHD, which helps support the LCD display's 1920 x 1080 FHD display. The 15.6-inch screen also includes a 60Hz refresh rate with 250 nits peak brightness. With 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage, there's also 16GB of DDR4 memory. As for connections, the Lenovo includes an HDMI output, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 input, a USB-A 2.0 input, and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 input.
With an included 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty, the Lenovo holds a 4.1-star rating at Sam's Club. Customers appreciate the laptop for its affordability, easy setup, and overall solid price. However, at least one user had an issue with the battery life of the machine, though the V15 does promise up to 7.5-hours of usage time. Considering it's Windows 11, there's at least two ways you may be able to get better battery life from it.
HP 17.3-inch FHD Windows 11 Laptop
The HP 17.3-inch FHD Windows 11 Laptop is available through Sam's Club for $899.99, and houses a number of features you may come to expect from a mid-range laptop. This machine includes Apple Service Trials, but the big appeal behind this laptop is its FHD screen with 178-degree wide-viewing angles. Additionally, the keyboard includes a lift-hinge that can raise it, which the company says is meant to encourage a more natural posture.
Sporting Windows 11 Home, this laptop also includes an Intel Core 7 150u processor with 10 CPU cores and 12 CPU threads. Featuring a CPU base clock frequency of 1.8GHz, it can be boosted to 5.4GHz. Graphics are integrated through Intel, and the two memory slots house a total of 16GB of DDR4 memory. For the display, expect a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 60hz refresh rate and 300 nits peak brightness. Ports include HDMI output, 2 USB-A inputs, and one USB-C input, whereas the battery promises 10 hours of battery life.
Along with a 2-year HP Care Pack Coverage manufacturer's warranty, there's also 2-year accidental damage protection. Holding a 4.6-star rating, customers give it solid praise for its price and suitability for general use. However, users find the 512GB SSD storage to be rather paltry, and at least one user reports the CPU fan dying on them, even after being sent a replacement. You can also check out HP's USB gadget that fits an entire computer inside a keyboard.
ASUS Vivobook 17X
Available through Sam's Club for $999, the ASUS Vivobook 17X Laptop has a focus on its 17.3-inch NanoEdge display, which is FHD and features anti-glare properties. In addition to offering Apple Trial Services after purchase, this machine also sports Windows 11 Home as the operating system. We can tell you the difference between Windows 11 Home and Pro if you need a refresher.
With an Intel Core i9-13900H processor featuring 14 CPU cores and 30 CPU threads, it has a 2.6GHz CPU base clock frequency that can be boosted to 5.4GHz. Looking at the LED backlit display, the 17.3-inch screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and features a 60Hz refresh rate with 250 nits brightness. In addition to a 1TB M.2 NMVe PCle 3.0 SSD for storage, the two memory slots house a total of 16 GB of DDR4 memory. The machine promises up to 10 hours of battery life, and includes one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, one USB 2.0 Type-A, and two USB 2.2 Type-A inputs.
Additionally, this laptop includes a 2-year manufacturer's warranty and 1-year of accidental damage protection. Looking at reviews on the Sam's Club website, the ASUS laptop holds a 4.4-star rating. Customers appreciate this device for its smooth performance, reliability, and large screen. Though users praise it for the number of ports it provides, at least one laments that it lacks an optical drive or SD reader.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon is available for $699, and the big draw behind this machine is that it includes support for Microsoft Copilot+. That means this laptop was specifically designed to support artificial intelligence tasks, and also comes preinstalled with the 64-bit version of Windows 11 Home. With up to 14 hours of battery life and promising 2 hours of power off a 15-minute charge, there's other features packed under the hood, as well.
Including a Snapdragon X processor with 8 CPU cores and 8 CPU threads, it includes a CPU base clock frequency of 2.97GHz that can be boosted to 3.0GHz. With 16GB of LPDDR5x onboard memory running at 8448 MHz speed, there's also 512GB of NVMe QLC SSD storage. An integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU handles the device's graphics for the 15.3-inch display, and it features a 60 Hz refresh rate with 300 nits brightness. Along with an HDMI 1.4 port, there's also one USB-C 3.2 port and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports.
For warranties, this Lenovo includes a 2-year limited warranty alongside accidental damage protection. On the Sam's Club website, this device holds a 4.6-star rating, with customers giving it praise for its easy setup, strong build quality, and solid battery life. However, one customer did note having issues running some older software. Nonetheless, it can make a suitable entry-level machine, and Lenovo also has some tech concept products worth checking out.
HP OmniBook 7 Flip 16-inch Laptop with Copilot+
The HP OmniBook 7 Flip 16-inch Laptop with Copilot+ is available at Sam's Club for $899, and this device's big draw is that it features four different modes that allow it to transition between a laptop or a tablet. Along with including Microsoft 11 Home, this machine is also built with Microsoft Copilot+ in mind, allowing users to access a variety of artificial intelligence features.
For the processor, the OmniBook includes an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V with 8 CPU cores and 8 CPU threads. The Intel includes a 2.5GHz base clock frequency that can be boosted to 4.5GHz, and you get an Nvidia Intel Arc 130v integrated GPU for the graphics. With 16GB DDR5 RAM with a memory speed of 5600-MT/s, this laptop also features 512GB PCle Gen4 NVME storage. In terms of the display, the Omnibook features a multi-touch touchscreen with a 16-inch 2K IPS display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. Promising a battery life of 11-hours-and-30-minutes, this machine also includes an HDMI output, USB-C port, and two USB-A ports.
With a 4.4-star rating on the Sam's Club website, this machine also includes a 2-year manufacturer's warranty and 2-year accidental damage protection. Looking at reviews, customers give the Omnibook positive marks for its easy setup, solid performance, and number of features for the price. If you snag this one, you may also want to consider these free Windows 11 apps you should always install on new computers.
Methodology
After looking through the available laptops on the Sam's Club website, we determined that overall price for the specs you receive should be the largest determining factor in deciding what made the list. In addition to looking at the best laptops for the best price, user reviews also played a significant role in determining this list, as we only chose laptops that were rated 4-stars or higher. We also chose laptops from a range of different price points in order to give users options that may fit their budget.