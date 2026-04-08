8 Clever Uses For Thermal Cameras Around The House

A thermal camera is a device that detects heat and then shows that information in the form of a colorful image. This is known as a thermogram, in which hotter objects are displayed in brighter colors while colder objects are shown in darker colors. You've possibly seen thermal cameras in action at the airport, detecting passengers with a fever, or in films depicting military action, but there are also uses for these devices at home.

While there are professional-level thermal cameras, there are also versions designed for home use. In fact, you can turn your phone into a thermal camera with gadgets you can plug into your phone's USB port. These attachments feature built-in cameras for thermal imaging, with companion apps on your phone to view, save, and upload the thermograms.

We review eight clever uses for thermal cameras around the house. Not all of them will apply to everyone, but when they do, these applications will help reduce energy costs, maintain your home's efficiency, and prevent unwanted incidents.