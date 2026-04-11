7 Oven Brands Ranked, According To Consumer Reports
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With so many different brands and types of ovens, you may be overwhelmed by all of the options if you're planning to buy. To help you with your decision, we've ranked the best oven brands based on ratings from Consumer Reports, which also provides rankings for the best laptops you can buy in 2026 and reliable washing machine brands.
To determine the brands featured in this ranking, we considered those with scoring well in Brand Reliability and Owner Satisfaction, based on surveys by Consumer Reports. This leaves us with a list that includes major appliance manufacturers such as LG and Panasonic, as well as niche players such as Breville and Ninja.
This ranking focuses on toaster ovens, over-the-range microwave ovens, countertop microwave ovens, and electric wall ovens. They're differentiated by functions, size, and location in the kitchen, but they all share the purpose of making food preparation much easier for you and your family. If you're going to buy one, you can use this article as a guide to the brands you should look for at the appliance store or on its website.
Café
Café, a luxury appliance brand under Kentucky-based GE Appliances, makes it into this ranking as it has the highest average score for Brand Reliability and Owner Satisfaction in the electric wall ovens category. However, we ranked it lower because of satisfactory scores for toaster ovens and over-the-range microwaves, and a low score for countertop microwaves. It's the only brand in this list with oven models reviewed by Consumer Reports across all four categories.
The brand made Consumer Reports' highest-rated electric wall oven, the Café CTS70DM2NS5. It received perfect marks for baking and broiling, and it can also make your kitchen smarter with features like remote control, notifications via the SmartHQ app, and voice control. It also features a glass finish that's easy to clean and creates a modern look for your kitchen. While the overall brand's performance may have put it early on our list, there's no denying that it is Consumer Reports' top-rated traditional wall oven.
Monogram
Monogram is another luxury appliance brand under GE Appliances, and, like Café, it performs best in Brand Reliability and Owner Satisfaction in the electric wall oven category. It's ranked higher on our list than Café, as it has a satisfactory score for over-the-range microwaves and nothing else that would drag down its overall average. Also, while Café focuses on customization and bold designs, Monogram is an ultra-premium brand that aims to appeal to high-end households.
The Monogram Minimalist Collection ZTS90DSSNSS earned a perfect score for baking and good scores for capacity and self-cleaning from Consumer Reports. It can be controlled remotely through the SmartHQ app or with voice commands via Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, though it also has a 7-inch LCD touchscreen that lets you select between its cooking modes. The oven is capable of tracking the progress of your food, as well as adjusting temperatures and cook times when necessary.
KitchenAid
Michigan-based KitchenAid is famous for its stand mixers, but it has expanded into other home appliances, such as refrigerators, ranges, and ovens. It has a good score for Brand Reliability and an average score for Owner Satisfaction for toaster ovens, which is its strongest category, but it also has satisfactory average scores for over-the-range microwaves and electric wall ovens.
The brand's toaster oven with the highest score Consumer Reports is the KitchenAid KCO255BM, which is tied for fourth place in the Toaster & Toaster Oven category. The device has perfect marks for color range when making toast, time toasting full batches, time for toasting a single slice, and ease of use. The oven features dual convection technology for faster cooking, a built-in temperature probe to help you monitor your food, and 12 preset cooking functions, including baking, roasting, and pizza. It doesn't have any internet connectivity features, but you can smarten it up for your morning or dinner routine, as toaster ovens are among the best dumb appliances that work better with smart plugs.
LG
South Korean multinational consumer electronics brand LG is at the top of our lists of the most reliable smart TV brands and the most reliable refrigerator brands. LG continues this run for electric wall ovens, its strongest category, as it's where it received the highest Brand Reliability score. However, it has a decent score in the Owner Satisfaction category.
For its electric wall ovens, LG's top-rated model according to Consumer Reports is the LG WSEP4727F. It has the second-highest overall score in the category, following perfect scores for baking and broiling, and it works with LG's ThinQ app to control the oven, adjust temperatures, and set timers through your smartphone. It also works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands, and one of its most interesting features is the InstaView window, which lets you look inside without opening the door by giving it two quick knocks.
Panasonic
Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic cracks the top three of our ranking. It has a high average score for Brand Reliability and Owner Satisfaction for toaster ovens, and a solid average score for countertop microwaves. While it has several models of countertop microwaves reviewed by Consumer Reports, it only has one for toaster ovens, but it's good enough to propel Panasonic to near the top of this list.
That particular toaster oven is the Panasonic FlashXpress NB-G110P, which received perfect scores from Consumer Reports for toasting full batches and for toasting one slice. It has six preset cooking functions. In addition to toasting bread, it can be used on frozen waffles, pizza, and hash browns, and to reheat bread rolls and other foods. The oven also has manual controls for temperature and a timer, and a smart sensor that automatically turns the heat on or off to maintain the ideal temperature and prevent burnt food.
Breville
Breville, a kitchen appliance brand founded in Australia, ranks second, with solid average scores for Brand Reliability and good-to-excellent Owner Satisfaction in the categories of toaster ovens and countertop microwaves. Consumer Reports also gave Breville the highest Owner Satisfaction scores among the brands it reviewed in these two categories, meaning those who purchased its ovens are generally more satisfied with their performance and features than those of other manufacturers.
Breville's strongest category is countertop microwaves. Its highest-rated model is the Breville Smooth Wave BMO850BSS1BUC1, which is tied for third-place overall. The oven received a perfect score from Consumer Reports for microwaving noise, and it has a relatively large capacity compared to competing countertop microwaves at 1.2 cu. ft. It offers 15 built-in presets to make handling your meals easier, and it's powered by Sensor iQ technology that automatically adjusts the oven's power based on your food's needs.
Ninja
At the top of this ranking of oven brands is Ninja, a Massachusetts-based kitchen appliance brand that also makes air fryers, multi-cookers, and grills. It appears in only one category, toaster ovens, where it features three products reviewed by Consumer Reports. It secured the highest average scores for Brand Reliability and Owner Satisfaction, which was enough to earn the Ninja a place at the top of this list — as long as you are looking for a toaster.
The Ninja DCT401 is the brand's top-rated toaster oven from Consumer Reports, and it has the third-highest score in the category. The appliance received perfect marks for color range in making toast and ease of use, with a FlexDoor feature that lets you access either just the top section for quick heating or the full section if you're using both compartments to cook meals. It has 12 functions, including baking and broiling in the top oven, and air frying and roasting in the bottom oven, and it also features FlavorSeal technology that prevents the odors from the two sections from mixing.
How we chose these oven brands
To narrow down the brands, we averaged each manufacturer's Brand Reliability and Owner Satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports. These ratings are different across toasters, microwaves, and wall ovens. We included brands with an average score of at least 60 in one or more categories. We also included only manufacturers that have had at least 3 oven models reviewed by Consumer Reports to assess brand performance.
While major manufacturers such as GE, Samsung, and Whirlpool failed to meet our criteria, we identified seven brands for this article. We then ranked them based on the average of their Brand Reliability and Owner Satisfaction scores across all oven categories where they are present. To further showcase each brand's capabilities, we highlighted its top-rated ovens in their highest-scoring category, based on Consumer Reports' reviews.