7 Oven Brands Ranked, According To Consumer Reports

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With so many different brands and types of ovens, you may be overwhelmed by all of the options if you're planning to buy. To help you with your decision, we've ranked the best oven brands based on ratings from Consumer Reports, which also provides rankings for the best laptops you can buy in 2026 and reliable washing machine brands.

To determine the brands featured in this ranking, we considered those with scoring well in Brand Reliability and Owner Satisfaction, based on surveys by Consumer Reports. This leaves us with a list that includes major appliance manufacturers such as LG and Panasonic, as well as niche players such as Breville and Ninja.

This ranking focuses on toaster ovens, over-the-range microwave ovens, countertop microwave ovens, and electric wall ovens. They're differentiated by functions, size, and location in the kitchen, but they all share the purpose of making food preparation much easier for you and your family. If you're going to buy one, you can use this article as a guide to the brands you should look for at the appliance store or on its website.