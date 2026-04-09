These 4 Rumored Features Could Make The iPhone Air 2 Worth It

After two iterations of iPhone mini and three versions of iPhone Plus, Apple decided to take a different strategy with the iPhone Air. This ultra-thin smartphone, which was considered a real-life test for Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold, offers a mix of premium materials, a bold design, and several compromises. For $999, this device features a single main camera and poor battery life at a premium price. Still, its buyers swear that this is a one-of-a-kind product.

However, with Apple reportedly reducing production of iPhone Air devices due to its low popularity, a new report suggests that the company is working on important improvements to a second generation. If these rumored features, such as vapor chamber cooling, a better battery life, and a second main camera do materialize, they could actually make the iPhone Air 2 worth it.

While these potential new features have been reported by The Information (via MacRumors), a recent post by Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital reveals that even though Apple is aware that sales for the iPhone Air 2 might be extremely low, it will still "grit its teeth and push through with at least two generations." One could presume this is due to the company not wanting to call yet another middle-tier iPhone product a failure. That said, if iPhone Air 2 addresses important issues with the current generation, perhaps its financial fortunes will improve.