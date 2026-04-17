10 Amazon Gadgets That Can Save You Money Over Time
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Finding ways to save money can be difficult if you're always going out of your way to avoid spending anything, or at least trying to reduce your expenditures. A more convenient, but still effective way to help save money when you need something is to spend your money on an alternative, helpful gadget that makes your life easier and has the potential to deliver cost savings over time. A good place to find gadgets like this is on Amazon (like the 5 most useful USB gadgets we found for under $40). What can make this difficult, though, is knowing if a product is worth getting and if it actually saves you money compared to other products.
To help with that, we've gone through several categories on Amazon and searched through numerous products to identify several gadgets that you can use to help save you money. These products are not free, but they should save you money in the long run. We break down our reasons for picking these particular products in the methodology section at the end of the article, but for now, here are 10 Amazon gadgets that can save you money over time.
Reyke Key Finder
Misplacing keys is a common occurrence for most of us, and tracking them down can be a time-consuming task. It can be even worse if you can't locate your keys, forcing you to buy a replacement set, with the hopes you don't lose them again. For someone who consistently loses their keys and has trouble tracking them down, the Reyke Key Finder can help keep tabs on them much more easily. The Reyke is a fob you place onto a key chain that allows you to locate the keys if you lose them. In that case, you use a remote to activate the tracker button, and the tracker emits a beeping sound that leads you directly to your lost keys or any other object you attach it to. These buttons also have an LED light attached to them. These are available on Amazon for $18.99, where they have a 4.5-star rating from over 10,000 reviews.
Some customers who bought the Reyke Key Finder appreciate it for how reliable these buttons are in keeping track of items, and how easy they are to operate. Other reviewers also recommend the Reyke for keeping track of cell phones or other small items that can easily get lost in a house. On the downside, some users comment on how difficult it can be to install the battery into the device.
Levoit Tower Fan
Keeping your home cool is an expensive effort for any household, especially when the heat of summer hits. A good way to save money in this effort is by purchasing a smaller fan, like the Levoit Tower Fan, ideal for a bedroom to ensure you can get a full night's rest in a sizzling summer. This oscillating standing fan creates a breeze that sweeps across the entire bedroom (or any room), and only produces 28 decibels of sound to make sure it doesn't bother you while sleeping. It's not designed to replace an air conditioner, but it should help the airflow in a room to make sure the cool air reaches you. You can get it on Amazon for $74.99 for the 36-inch-tall version, where it has a 4.6-star rating from nearly 10,000 customers. Depending on your needs, there's also a taller model at 42 inches (standard or with Wi-Fi integration) for $129.99.
Customers who have picked up the Levoit Tower Fan recommend it for how good and full-featured it is at a low price. Other reviews highlight how effective the fan is at spreading cool air at long distances, its quiet operation, and how it saves money, using only 39 watts of energy while potentially reducing air conditioner use.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat
When you want more direct control of your home's electric bill, a good way to get in front of it is with a smart thermostat. This way, you can directly monitor your home's heating and cooling on a more focused basis, and many customers recommend going with the Ecobee Smart Thermostat. It's compatible with multiple heating and cooling systems, meaning you can probably integrate it into your already existing network. You'll be able to create your structured heating and cooling schedule using the Ecobee application, making it a solid option for saving money on heating and cooling throughout the year while remaining comfortable in your house. These models also work with Alexa, Google, and HomeKit, if you have them set up in your home. You can get the Essential model on Amazon for $139.99, where it has a 4.3-star rating from over 1,400 customer reviews.
Customers who have picked up the Ecobee Smart Thermostat praise it for how easy it is to use the smartphone application, how easy it is to install the thermostat into their home, and the customization options available. Other reviews praise it for how accurate the technology is in monitoring their home, the price for the product, and how much money they anticipate saving over time. This solid feedback is part of the reason the Ecobee ranked in the top half of our smart thermostat review.
Govee Smart Light Bulbs
When you're looking for small ways to save money in a household, modifying your electricity usage can be one of the simplest — if modest — ways to impact your wallet directly. Your lighting features are something you'll always use in your house, and the type of light bulb you have can affect how much electricity you use. Govee Smart Lights are efficient LED bulbs that will swap right in to replace your current bulbs, delivering both energy savings and some fun flair. The Govee lights come with color-changing features that directly sync to a smartphone application or a smart home assistant, allowing you to modify their brightness, set them on a timer to schedule them for use during the week, or turn them off and on — all using voice commands if you prefer. For added fun, you can set them to sync with your smartphone's music, providing a symphony of dancing lights while you relax to music. You can get a two-pack on Amazon for $39.99, where they have a 4.6-star rating from over 25,000 reviews. Pare down to a two-pack at $25.99, and Govee lights belong on any list of smart lighting gadgets on Amazon for under $30.
Customers recommend the Govee Smart Lights due to the overall quality of the product. The reviews praise how easy they are to install throughout the house, how easy they are to use, how reliable they are, the overall brightness they give a room, and the various colors these lights display. Many point out how great they are for the price you pay, and how syncing them with other smart home products saves them money.
Electric Heated Mattress Pad
Another good way to cut a chunk of money out of your electric bill is to not use the heater as much at night. You can rely on blankets to keep you warm, but another effective method is the Reaks Electric Heated Mattress Pad. You can get the mattress pad in a variety of different sizes for any bed you have. Then, just put it on your mattress and hook it up to an outlet, and it starts to heat your bed underneath you. You can bundle up in fewer blankets and rely on the warmth of the Reaks. These pads feature dual controls so that you and your partner can enjoy different types of warmth without bothering each other. The heating pad also comes with an auto shut-off timer to help make sure it's not on when you don't need it — a good feature for both cost savings and safety. The Reaks heating pad is available on Amazon for up to $129.95 if you get the California king size, where it has a 4.5-star rating from over 5,000 reviews.
The reviews praise the product as being high quality, as it gives off a good degree of heat, and it's comfortable to sleep on. Some do warn that the cord length is not the best, and you have to be careful when fitting it to your bed, but it might be a worthwhile product to try if lowering your overall heating bill is a concern ... especially if you live in a colder climate.
Amazon Kindle
You may think that a person can never read too much, but a household or apartment can only hold so many books at one time. If you're worried about not having enough room for the reading material you want to keep, an Amazon Kindle is a good way to continue reading as many books as you want without worrying about space issues. The Kindle is an electronic book reader where you can purchase digital books online, allowing you to access them anywhere ... and carry them all with you. After you download a book to the device, it's there until you delete it, always available to you. The only thing you have to do is make sure your Kindle has enough battery charge while you're away from outlets. When you're finished with a book, you can return it and get a new one, all without worrying about where to keep books or making more shelf space for them (which can cost money and time). There are several models available, but the popular Kindle Paperwhite costs $159.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.7-star rating from over 15,000 consumers.
The reviews highlight this product as being able to effortlessly hold thousands of books in a single location, easy to carry around, having great battery life, and being an enjoyable electronic reader that doesn't hurt your eyes to read all day. If you're already using a Kindle and love what it does for you, be aware that Amazon will soon discontinue support for some older models.
Electric Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover
Anyone who owns a pet can tell you that cleaning lint and hair out of couches and clothing is an endless battle. You don't have too many tools available in the fight, either: usually only the basic lint roller that you have to replace every so often. Rather than always replacing this tool, the electric Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover cuts through the very top layer of clothing and furniture fabric, slicing through any hair clumps that your animal leaves behind. Once you've used it to full capacity, you don't replace it like you would a roller. Instead, you only need to empty it out and then recharge it before using it again, saving you a good chunk of money on having to repurchase other products. The device is small enough to carry with you to other locations, comes with three shaving heights, runs at two different speeds, and has a safety lock to protect your hands and clothing when you use it. You can get this Beautural gadget on Amazon for $14.99, where it has over 100,000 positive customer reviews, with a 4.5-star rating.
The reviews highlight how easy it is to use on clothing to make them look new, how effective it is in cleaning up pet hair, the high-quality design, and how much value it delivers for the price. Many customers highlight how the device saves them money on replacing clothes, using the fabric shaver to clean them up rather than throwing them out and buying new ones.
Outlet Tester
A danger of regularly traveling is sticking your devices into random outlets. Not every outlet is safe, and some may damage your chargers or gadgets if there's an electrical issue lurking. However, you often can't tell if there's a problem with an outlet simply by looking at it. The Sperry Instruments Outlet Tester is a good way to quickly tell if you should use an outlet for your devices, helping to keep them safe and protected from getting fried. How you use the device is by sticking it into a plug, waiting until the outlet test lights up, and then reading the display to determine if the plug is safe for you to use or not. It's a good way to protect your devices and can save you money in the long run, especially if you travel a lot. After all, who wants to have to replace a charger or smartphone because it got zapped in some hotel room? You can get this outlet tester on Amazon for $15.94, where it has a 4.7-star rating from over 14,000 customers.
Customers recommend this device because of how easy it is to get a reading, the reliability of the product in testing outlets, and how much value they get from it compared to how much they spent on it. There are a handful of reviews that warn about difficulty in reading the LED lights on the device, and that its sensitivity might not be the best, but most seem to agree that it gets the job done for a quick test.
Zulay Rechargeable Milk Frother
A simple way to save money every day is to make coffee at home rather than going into a coffee shop. What you're missing out on is having your milk frothed with your beverage, and it can be a large component of that experience if that's your thing. For those who are willing to learn, the Zulay Rechargeable Milk Frother is a good way to have that experience at home. It's a hand frother that allows you to whip up your milk to add to your coffee, and it comes with multiple wands that you can use for different kinds of frothing techniques. Although this device can deliver high-quality froth, it still takes practice to make it feel like you're inside a coffee shop. You can get this milk frother for $34.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.6-star rating from over 20,000 customers.
Reviewers greatly appreciate this device, given how easy it is to use, the power of the motor and wands to get the milk to froth, and how creamy the final result is. Some do warn that the power might surprise you, so keep your guard up if you plan to try it with smaller drinks. Despite its apparent strength, many point out how silent it is while they use it. If you're a coffee drinker, this is just one of several gadgets you might consider for enhancing your experience at home.
Vacuum Sealer with Reuseable Bags
Food waste can be a huge money sink for plenty of households, and finding ways to preserve grub for longer periods can be a great way to save money over time. Rather than buying a bigger, better refrigerator, a good way to avoid losing food to spoilage is to get the Chef Preserve Compact Vacuum Sealer that comes with 30 reusable vacuum bags. You can put any sensitive food inside the vacuum bag, use the sealer to keep it preserved, and put the bag in the fridge or a cabinet, then have the food at a later time. The bags are suitable for meat, vegetables, fish, and cooked foods, and especially for any leftovers you want to make sure don't go bad anytime soon. The bags that come with the sealer can go in the dishwasher, or you can wash them by hand. The vacuum sealer and bags are available for $109 on Amazon, where they have a 4.6-star rating from over 9,000 reviews.
Customers who have picked it up appreciate how easy it is to use this vacuum sealer. They highlight how the compact size makes it easy to fit anywhere in the kitchen, the reusable bags are good for reuse, and the savings the vacuum has afforded them, preventing them from throwing away food as often as they used to. The vacuum sealer is only one of several gadgets you can buy to make your kitchen smarter.
Methodology
The focus of this list was to find items that were available on Amazon that were centered around products that have a high reuse factor and are likely to be used on a daily basis, or at least fairly frequently. These gadgets might be passive, such as LED light bulbs, but they can have a direct impact on a person's wallet. These are also items that had more wasteful alternatives, like ones that need to be replaced on a regular basis, or otherwise contribute to a daily bill in someone's home.
All items featured on this list have at least a 4.3-star rating on Amazon with hundreds of positive customer reviews, based on first-hand experience with the products. Finally, all of the products discussed here have at least some tech aspect to them, whether that be smart controls or serving as a digital alternative to an existing analog option.