5 Of The Best T-Mobile Android Deals In April 2026

You've been using that same Android smartphone for a couple of years now, and it has shown all the signs that it's time for a new phone. Your friends are probably also urging you to upgrade your phone to something newer and better, but because it's April, there might not be many deals floating around like during the holiday season toward the end of the year. As a result, you need a brand-new phone, and you have to upgrade as soon as possible. If that's your situation right now, then T-Mobile is offering amazing deals on different phones this April that will save you a lot if you want a brand-new device from one of the major Android smartphone brands.

Sure, there are perks of buying your next Android phone directly from the manufacturer, but if you were to get it from elsewhere, then you should definitely consider getting it from T-Mobile, as it has one of the largest 5G networks in the U.S. Moreover, users consider it among the most reliable cell phone carriers on the market. Besides, the current deals that the carrier is offering on Android phones this April are very attractive, with the potential to save up to $800 on some of the best phones. We checked T-Mobile's website to find its best Android deals in April to help you buy your next Android phone without paying full price.