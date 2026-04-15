5 Of The Best T-Mobile Android Deals In April 2026
You've been using that same Android smartphone for a couple of years now, and it has shown all the signs that it's time for a new phone. Your friends are probably also urging you to upgrade your phone to something newer and better, but because it's April, there might not be many deals floating around like during the holiday season toward the end of the year. As a result, you need a brand-new phone, and you have to upgrade as soon as possible. If that's your situation right now, then T-Mobile is offering amazing deals on different phones this April that will save you a lot if you want a brand-new device from one of the major Android smartphone brands.
Sure, there are perks of buying your next Android phone directly from the manufacturer, but if you were to get it from elsewhere, then you should definitely consider getting it from T-Mobile, as it has one of the largest 5G networks in the U.S. Moreover, users consider it among the most reliable cell phone carriers on the market. Besides, the current deals that the carrier is offering on Android phones this April are very attractive, with the potential to save up to $800 on some of the best phones. We checked T-Mobile's website to find its best Android deals in April to help you buy your next Android phone without paying full price.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
If you've been eyeing Google's flagship Pixel 10 Pro XL because of the clean Android experience and all the goodies the company has packed in this device, T-Mobile has a great deal that should make it easier for you to own the device. The carrier is offering the Pixel 10 Pro XL for free via 24-month bill credits when you add a new line on the company's high-end Experience Beyond plan. That's right. This deal is straightforward with no trade-in required whatsoever; you're simply buying the company's Experience Beyond plan and getting a Pixel 10 Pro XL in return.
Unfortunately, as of this writing, it appears that you can only pick the device in Obsidian with 256 GB of onboard storage. Despite that, it's a great deal if you want to kill two birds with one stone by upgrading your phone and getting an unlimited cell phone plan with T-Mobile's flagship Experience Beyond plan, which comes with additional perks like free access to Netflix's Standard plan with ads and Apple TV at a discounted price of $3/month.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung's flagship phone of 2026 was just released in February, starting at $1,300 for the base 256 GB storage configuration option. Between the phone's small facelift, processor upgrade, camera improvements, and some additional features like the new Ultra-exclusive Privacy Display, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a contender for the best Android phone title this year. But that starting price is anything but cheap. Thankfully, with T-Mobile's current discount, you can get yourself one of the best Android phones on the market for just a fraction of the price. According to the deal, you can get up to $800 off the MSRP without trading in your current device.
That would knock off a big chunk of the S26 Ultra's MSRP, regardless of the storage configuration that you pick. The only requirement to grab this discount is that you get a line on the Experience More plan or three lines on Better Value plans. This deal applies to both existing and new customers, and you can claim it as long as you meet the carrier's requirements. You can get your Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra from T-Mobile in Black, White, Cobalt Violet, or Sky Blue and in either 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB storage configurations.
Google Pixel 10a
If you want a Pixel phone but feel the 10 Pro XL with its 6.8-inch display is too big for your liking, or you don't want to subscribe to T-Mobile's high-end Experience Beyond plan, the carrier's deal on the Pixel 10a is a solid alternative. The 10a's display is just 6.3 inches, and you don't have to get the Experience Beyond plan. And similar to the Pixel 10 Pro XL deal, you only need to sign up for an eligible cellular plan. For the Pixel 10a, T-Mobile will give you the device at no extra cost as a new user as long as you subscribe to either the Experience Beyond, Experience More, or Essentials plan.
Alternatively, you'd be eligible for this offer if you add three lines on the Better Value plan as a new subscriber. Existing T-Mobile customers can get this deal by adding a new line on the Experience Beyond, Experience More, Better Value, Essentials, legacy Go5G Next, or Go5G Plus plans. Similar to the S26 Ultra and Pixel 10 Pro XL offers, there's no trade-in required. Under this deal, you can get the Pixel 10a from T-Mobile in Lavender, Obsidian, or Berry with 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.
2025 Motorola Moto G Power
If you're working with a tight budget and need a device that's good enough for basic tasks like texting, calling, and surfing the web, Motorola's Moto G Power is a good option. It launched at $299, but if you decided to get it from T-Mobile and pay full price, it'll only cost you $210, which is already a great deal. However, T-Mobile has gone the extra mile to sweeten the deal by offering the 2025 Moto G Power for free when you add a new line on most of its plans, without any trade-ins.
You can grab this deal from the carrier as a new user by signing up for its Experience Beyond, Experience More, or Essentials plans. Else, you can add three new lines on the Better Value plan. If you are an existing user, you can go with the Experience Beyond, Experience More with Appreciation Savings, Essentials, Better Value, legacy Go5G Next, or Go5G Plus. If you decide to get this deal, T-Mobile will give you a 2025 Moto G Power with 128 GB of storage in Slate Gray. If that storage doesn't sound like enough, you can always get a microSD card of up to 1 TB of storage. Yes, this phone is one of the few Android devices that still ship with a microSD card slot. Additionally, it also comes with a headphone jack.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
T-Mobile is also offering a deal on Samsung's Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE), a mid-range device that's a great alternative for someone who doesn't want a basic phone like the Moto G Power or premium options we've already discussed. This deal is perfect if you're willing to trade in your current device instead of just letting it gather dust in a drawer. According to the terms of the deal, T-Mobile will give you up to $800 back via a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard as long as you switch from a different carrier.
Some of the steps you'll need to undertake before getting the cash back include purchasing the Galaxy S25 FE from T-Mobile at a monthly fee of $27.09 for 24 months, activating a new line, bringing your number from a different carrier, and trading in your phone. The Galaxy S25 FE on offer at T-Mobile includes 128 GB of storage, and you can get one in these colors: Navy, Icyblue, or Jetblack.
How we selected the best T-Mobile Android deals
Mobile carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon typically offer discounts on their phones and cellular plans to attract new customers to their fold or keep existing ones. To find the best deals on phones that T-Mobile is offering, we combed through the carrier's dedicated sales page for Android-powered phones that have an attractive discount as of this writing. These deals might be short-lived, so remember to act quickly, as there's no guarantee that they'll be live for the next few days or even weeks after publishing this article.