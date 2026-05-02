8 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A Color 3D Printer

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For most of the history of consumer 3D printing, printers have been monochrome. In other words, you can print with only a single material, usually a single consistent color. Of course, you can use special rainbow filament or dual-color filaments to make your prints more interesting, but that's not the same as having a true multicolor print.

Then came the Automatic Material System printers (AMS). This allows a 3D printer to switch filaments at will. Load up a few filaments in different colors, and the printer will switch between them to create a final colored piece.

At first, these AMS systems were quite expensive; even buying an AMS upgrade kit for your existing monochrome printer wasn't cheap! Now, however, some of the best multi-color printers you can buy are under $500. Notably, the ELEGOO Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, which retails for $449, can be found for even less at times. But before you rush to finally join the ranks of multi-color 3D printer owners, there are some important things you should know.