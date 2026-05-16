5 Places That Will Buy Your Old Tablet (And Which Ones Are Worth It)

The inevitable problem with buying a new tablet is that you now have an old one just gathering dust. There are probably things you didn't know you can do with an old tablet, but if it's truly outlived its usefulness for you, the best thing to do is sell it for some extra cash. While there are many places where you can sell an old tablet, just know that some of the obvious ones come with some caveats.

Automated ecoATM kiosks make it quick and easy to get cash for your electronics, but they often pay significantly less than other services. Users have also reported common mistakes with Apple's iPhone trade-in program that make the process frustrating, and similar complaints have been seen on Reddit about Samsung's trade-in program. It's often the case that the most convenient places to sell your electronics aren't always the best value or the most reliable.

Instead, consider selling your old tablet to any of these five places that are known to be reliable and pay a relatively fair price. Not only are these places that will buy your old tablet, but they're some of the ones that are actually worth it.