5 Places That Will Buy Your Old Tablet (And Which Ones Are Worth It)
The inevitable problem with buying a new tablet is that you now have an old one just gathering dust. There are probably things you didn't know you can do with an old tablet, but if it's truly outlived its usefulness for you, the best thing to do is sell it for some extra cash. While there are many places where you can sell an old tablet, just know that some of the obvious ones come with some caveats.
Automated ecoATM kiosks make it quick and easy to get cash for your electronics, but they often pay significantly less than other services. Users have also reported common mistakes with Apple's iPhone trade-in program that make the process frustrating, and similar complaints have been seen on Reddit about Samsung's trade-in program. It's often the case that the most convenient places to sell your electronics aren't always the best value or the most reliable.
Instead, consider selling your old tablet to any of these five places that are known to be reliable and pay a relatively fair price. Not only are these places that will buy your old tablet, but they're some of the ones that are actually worth it.
Amazon
If you're a frequent Amazon shopper, then selling your electronics through the website's trade-in program is a good way to fund your next online order. Amazon offers deep discounts on certain tech items during seasonal sale periods, so trading your old electronics in at the right time will help you snag something from your wish list for next to nothing. You may even be eligible for Instant Payment, which means you can receive a gift card for the trade-in amount as soon as you start the order, without waiting for an inspection. It's every bit as convenient as an ecoATM kiosk, and usually pays a bit better, too.
Let's go over how Amazon's tech trade-in system works. Start by going to the dedicated Amazon trade-in page and entering your device's name and model to see if it's eligible. This will also show you if there are any special trade-in promotions or bonus offers. If you choose to accept the offer that Amazon extends to you for your device, you can move forward with the process. If you're eligible for Instant Payment, you'll already receive a gift card that you can use right away. The final step is to simply ship or drop off your device at an approved trade-in location.
Best Buy
Best Buy accepts a wide variety of electronics through its trade-in program. It's not just tablets, phones, and gaming consoles; they'll even buy your old routers, cameras, and electronic massagers. This makes Best Buy one of the most worthwhile places to sell your electronics if you have a large pile you need to get rid of. The trade-in value is actually fairly competitive, too, with offers that are only marginally less than those from dedicated device-selling services. Just keep in mind that Best Buy only offers store credit, not cash.
However, like many retailers, Best Buy might not be interested in buying your device if it's more than a few years old. That's where Best Buy's recycling program comes in. The company proclaims itself as America's largest retail collector of e-waste. Best Buy stores accept most electronics and even large appliances for recycling, with only a few exceptions based on state-specific recycling restrictions. If you want a surefire way to get an old tablet off your hands, even if no one's willing to buy it, taking it to a Best Buy location might be the best use of your time.
GameStop
If you're a gamer who understands that there are still reasons to buy physical video games over digital, then you probably find yourself in GameStop stores on a regular basis. You can sell or trade your old tablets and other electronics at GameStop, and even though this retailer has a reputation for offering poor trade-in value, it can actually be a great way to put money toward your next big console purchase.
When comparing quotes between retail stores with trade-in programs, GameStop actually tends to offer better value for tablets than Best Buy or Target. You can get a quote on your tablet's trade-in value by entering the device's information on the GameStop Trade page, but you'll still have to walk into a physical store to complete the trade. Users on Reddit have attested that GameStop stores reliably honor the quotes received from the website as long as you accurately describe the device's condition and bring it in on the same day.
Costco
Costco is a popular shopping destination for its bulk deals and quality selection, but it also happens to be a great place to sell that used tablet you've got lying around. Costco has a trade-in program for old electronics powered by its partner company Phobio. Though Phobio is a separate device trade-in service that you could sell your tablet to directly, the convenience factor is a good reason to go through Costco. You get the same value that Phobio offers through its own program, and you expedite the payout process by receiving a Digital Costco Shop Card that you can use right away. Costco will even send you a shipping box so you won't have to find one yourself.
Consumers who sold their electronics to Costco have reported that they received as much as 20% more for their old tech compared to what Apple's trade-in program offered. Better yet, you can use that store credit to buy anything Costco has in stock — be it groceries, household goods, or more — rather than just putting it toward another tablet or computer.
Swappa
Swappa is not a retail store you can walk into to sell your old tablet, nor is it an online service that buys used electronics directly. Instead, it's a marketplace where you list the tech items you want to sell. This means you have to put in a bit more effort to communicate with interested buyers, but it's usually worth it. CNET rated Swappa as the best overall method to sell used electronics due to the helpful staff, quick payout, and the buyer- and seller-friendly protections. On top of that, Swappa allows you to sell a variety of electronics, including phones, tablets, and laptops as well as drones, gaming consoles, and more.
Financial experts have found that selling on Swappa can sometimes result in up to 35% more value compared to the next-best option. Of course, you would have a much simpler experience if you took your device into a Best Buy or GameStop to get guaranteed money today. But if you're willing to play the waiting game, it's hard to beat Swappa. It rarely takes too long for the right buyer to show up, though, because thrifty shoppers know that buying second-hand is one of the best ways to be frugal when buying electronics.