5 Costco App Features You Shouldn't Ignore (That Actually Save Time And Money)

In a time where it seems like every company or business expects you to download their app, it can be frustrating to learn that not all of them are particularly useful. Warehouse retailer Costco's app has some pretty useful features, many of which can save you time and money. The Costco app can be useful for checking a store's inventory, but it's also capable of some more complex tasks, such as managing your prescriptions or even ordering items from specific departments. Considering the warehouse retailer can be a good place to get bulk groceries for cheap or even build your own retro arcade, frequent Costco shoppers should definitely take a look at everything the app has to offer.

The Costco app is available on the Apple App Store and requires iOS 16 or later, and the Google Play Store and requires Android 12 or later. Both apps are free to download and receive periodic updates that typically involve bug fixes and new features.