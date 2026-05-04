The 9 Best Costco Gadgets For Your Bedroom

Your bedroom is your personal sanctuary, and certain gadgets will make it an even more comfortable space. Costco is selling some of these devices, and we've selected nine products that could be the missing piece for your ultimate relaxation and convenience.

There are many methods for building the perfect bedroom, and we tried to include as many as possible in this list of devices. This roundup includes gadgets that will clean the air, cool you down, protect your valuables, and relieve body pain, among others. If any of these products strike a chord and you just have to have them, you should consider using your Costco membership perks to buy them.

Our criteria for the products that we've selected are not just that they're sold by Costco. Most of them have received high scores after a significant number of reviews, and we highlighted comments from shoppers and reputable websites to show why they made the cut for this roundup. We also included a few devices with just a handful of ratings on the platform, as they received a positive review from a trusted source.