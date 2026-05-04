The 9 Best Costco Gadgets For Your Bedroom
Your bedroom is your personal sanctuary, and certain gadgets will make it an even more comfortable space. Costco is selling some of these devices, and we've selected nine products that could be the missing piece for your ultimate relaxation and convenience.
There are many methods for building the perfect bedroom, and we tried to include as many as possible in this list of devices. This roundup includes gadgets that will clean the air, cool you down, protect your valuables, and relieve body pain, among others. If any of these products strike a chord and you just have to have them, you should consider using your Costco membership perks to buy them.
Our criteria for the products that we've selected are not just that they're sold by Costco. Most of them have received high scores after a significant number of reviews, and we highlighted comments from shoppers and reputable websites to show why they made the cut for this roundup. We also included a few devices with just a handful of ratings on the platform, as they received a positive review from a trusted source.
Enbrighten Vibe Wi-Fi In-Wall Dimmer
When you're already lying in bed and ready to sleep, it's very difficult to get up to dim the lights. There are smart home devices that can solve this issue, though, and one of them is the Enbrighten Vibe Wi-Fi In-Wall Dimmer. It's available in a three-pack for $49.99 on the Costco website, where it has a rating of 4.0 stars after about 20 reviews. We feel confident including the gadget on this list, though, since PCWorld gives it high marks for its ease of installation, especially for those who aren't experts at home wiring.
This Enbrighten smart dimmer features autodetecting line and load terminals, which eliminates the guesswork in figuring out which wire should attach to which terminal when you pull out your current dimmer from the wall to install the Enbrighten unit. Once you've finished the swap, you'll be able to control your lights using the Enbrighten app, any Matter-compatible device, or through voice assistant commands using Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant. You'll also be able to implement automation for your lighting with routines and timers, which will ensure that your bedroom is always bright or dark enough according to your schedule.
Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max air purifier
An air purifier will make sure that the air in your bedroom is safe and comfortable to breathe. For bedrooms of less than 100 square feet, Air Purifier First recommends the Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max, which you can buy from Costco in a package of two units for $99.99. It has an average score of 4.2 stars on the retailer's website after almost 500 reviews, which mostly praise the device for its effectiveness in cleaning the air wherever it's placed.
This Blueair device is capable of removing airborne pollutants such as dust, pollen, and pet dander, as well as household odors, using its fabric prefilter, particle filter, and activated carbon layer. The prefilter is washable, while the latter two are replaceable but are not as expensive as the filters of other air purifier brands, according to Costco customers. The gadget had excellent performance in the tests carried out by Air Purifier First, which also flagged its extremely quiet operation and low power consumption. It won't disturb your sleep, and it's not going to raise your power bill significantly, which makes it an excellent addition to any bedroom.
OmniBreeze DC2313R tower fan
The OmniBreeze DC2313R, an affordable tower fan at $39.99 on the Costco website, will help cool you down while you're in your bedroom without your air conditioning racking up the electricity bills. It's a pretty popular item on the retailer's website, with more than 2,100 reviews, and it's got a solid score of 4.4 stars after all those ratings. YouTube reviewer Tom Leeman showed how easy it is not just to assemble the gadget out of the box, but also to access its different settings through the onboard buttons and remote control.
The tower fan offers five speeds and four breeze modes, with an internal oscillation option. Some Costco shoppers said that the air coming from the device is so strong and cool that it feels like an air conditioner. The gadget can also connect to your home's Wi-Fi network so that you can control it through a smartphone app, with one customer using this function to turn it on for their pets while they're away. If you'll be using it while you sleep, the tower fan's silent mode and automatic display shutoff will make sure that you're not disturbed through the night.
Levoit LV600S humidifier
A humidifier is one of the small smart home upgrades that instantly make your home more comfortable, as the device restores moisture in the air to prevent dry skin and allergies. The Levoit LV600S, which is available at Costco for $79.99, is an excellent choice if you want one of these gadgets. It has a 4.5-star rating on the platform after more than 1,500 reviews, and it's tagged by The New York Times' Wirecutter as the best humidifier on the market.
This Levoit humidifier has an effective range of up to 753 square feet, and you have the choice of whether it releases cool or warm mist. It's also a smart device that you can operate through its remote control, the VeSync app, or your preferred voice assistant. Costco shoppers like that it's quiet and that you can shut off its display at night so that it won't bother you while you sleep, while Wirecutter praised its capability of monitoring your bedroom's humidity and maintaining it at a certain percentage. They added that with the easy-to-lift lid and wide opening, the gadget is simple to refill and clean.
Pura 4 smart fragrance diffuser
Keep your bedroom smelling fresh and fragrant with the Pura 4, which is a smart fragrance diffuser that you can buy from Costco in a bundle of two units and four fragrance refills for $129.99. The gadget has received an average score of 4.1 stars from the retailer's customers following more than 100 reviews, with positive comments on its ease of setup and use. Just plug the device into an outlet in your bedroom, then connect to it with your smartphone via Bluetooth to access its features. You can even use it with voice commands through Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant.
This smart fragrance diffuser lets you create schedules for when you want it to start up, set a timer for how long you want it to run, and activate an Away Mode that turns it off when you're not at home. However, according to LifeHacker, one of the device's most important features is that you can set how much scent is released, on a scale of one to 10. You have more control over the fragrance with this gadget compared to scented candles, and there's no smoke and flame to worry about.
Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) smart speaker
A smart speaker is a fantastic addition to any room, but it's particularly handy if you can use it to manage your other connected devices and access your digital assistant from the comfort of your bed. If you're in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) is the logical choice for its compatibility with all of the brand's devices. The device has an average rating of 4.3 stars on the Costco site after almost 180 reviews, and shoppers said that it's great for enjoying music with its amazing sound quality, Dolby Atmos, and spatial audio.
The Apple HomePod works well as a smart home automation hub, and What Hi-Fi pointed out that its support for Matter has expanded its likely compatibility to devices from other brands. What Hi-Fi is also impressed that the HomePod can hear you call for Siri from a distance, even when it's playing music with the volume cranked. Costco customers added that, at $289.99, it's an improvement from its original version, with better reliability and snappier responses from Apple's voice assistant.
Verifi S6000 smart safe
You can never be too sure about your valuables' safety, even when they're stored in your bedroom. The Verifi S6000 not only helps ensure protection for $299.99 from Costco, but it also provides convenience and ease of use because it's a smart safe. It's equipped with an FBI-certified fingerprint sensor that shoppers said is fast and accurate, and it performs self-diagnostics every 24 hours to make sure that there are no issues with its battery and locking mechanism. The device runs on four AA batteries that can last up to eight years before they need to be replaced, and there's an LED light inside so that you can see the safe's contents.
Expert Safe Reviews described this Verifi smart device as an excellent biometric safe, and mentioned that the pagoda keys that it uses for backup access are more secure than usual tubular keys. Shoppers said that it's easy to navigate its settings to add users and fingerprints to the system, and it also has access and event logs that show who opened the safe, as well as any attempts by unknown users. They've given the gadget a high score of 4.7 stars, following over 900 reviews.
Hisense C2 Pro 4K projector
If you've got a blank wall in your bedroom, a projector could be a better choice for entertainment than a TV. It needs to be a high-quality product, though, like the Hisense C2 Pro. This 4K projector has a score of 4.5 stars on Costco, but only 21 ratings. However, we've still included it in this roundup because of a glowing review from SFGate that describes it as a worthy investment that delivers a huge viewing area and great sound.
This Hisense projector is capable of displaying images of up to 300 inches, and its 4K AI upscaling technology will improve any lower-resolution content that you'd like to watch. Costco shoppers said that it has excellent brightness and picture quality, as well as a fantastic built-in speaker. SFGate mentioned its Smart Object Avoidance and Auto Keystone Correction features that work well in making sure the projected image is unobstructed, and its Google TV operating system that lets you access streaming services right from the device instead of having to rely on a connection to another source. If you're sold on this Hisense projector, it's bundled with a portable indoor/outdoor screen for $1,999.99 at Costco.
Osaki OS-4000XT massage chair
For peak levels of comfort and relaxation, you might consider buying a massage chair for your bedroom. The Ozaki OS-4000XT is a well-reviewed option on Costco, with 1,900 ratings and an average score of 4.2 stars. Many shoppers said that they use the massage chair daily, as it's a great way of relaxing after a long day at work, especially with the zero gravity position that will only take up a few more inches of space.
At $1,699.97 at Costco, it's a relatively affordable option for a massage chair, but according to The Relaxing Life, it's packed with features that are found in more expensive models. These include body-scanning technology that adjusts the rollers depending on the curvature of your back, airbags that provide a full-body massage, and a tethered remote that grants access to six preset massage programs and another six manual massage programs. It also has built-in Bluetooth speakers so you can listen to your favorite tracks, and a unique Ache Sensor that can determine where there's tension in your body so that it can focus the massage on these parts.
How we chose these Costco gadgets for your bedroom
The gadgets that we chose for this roundup focus on either improving different aspects of your bedroom or adding new dimensions to it. They're all available at Costco, where they have an average rating of at least 4.0 stars.
Most of the devices that we selected have at least 100 ratings on the retailer's platform, boosting confidence in the scores given by shoppers. However, we've also included a couple of gadgets that each have only about 20 reviews since they've received a positive assessment from a trustworthy tech website.
For each of these products, we've highlighted their important features and combined that information with insights from customers and professional reviews. This combination showcases why we think these are the best Costco gadgets for your bedroom.