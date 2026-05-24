7 Clever Ways To Use Siri In Apple CarPlay

The second clever way to use Siri on CarPlay is to call someone. While the Phone app is available on the screen and we usually go through our contacts to call a friend, family member, or even a business, Siri can completely eliminate manual inputs. Not only can you call people from your contacts, but you can also ask Siri to call a business, and Siri will search for the number online for you. You can even set up and use personalized information like "Call my mother" or "Call my girlfriend" if you have added that information on your contact card.

If you have stored several contacts with the same or similar names, Siri will also confirm with you which number you're planning to call before completing the task. Similarly, you can use Siri to write a message to a contact. Even though iOS 26 recently allowed users to react to messages via CarPlay, among live activities and other CarPlay features, you can either delegate that task to Siri or just ask the personal assistant to write you a message. This way, you can dictate what you want to send without getting distracted.