4 Electronics At Walmart With Huge Discounts In May 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

May is here, and hopefully, everyone's seasonal allergies aren't keeping them from smelling the sweet scent of deals in the air. While nature continues to bloom, we've been busy scouring the internet for big savings on popular electronics, and right now, the big-box retailer Walmart has deals that are simply too appealing to ignore. From big TVs to smart projectors and portable speakers, each of the items on this list likely comes from a brand you're familiar with (or features tech from a familiar brand), and all of the items have a significant discount that is backed by plenty of positive customer reviews. Considering Walmart can have one of the best electronics departments, we did our best to offer a variety of appealing gadgets.

Bear in mind that some of these deals are only available online. Like the lifespan of a mayfly, these deals may not last too long, so be sure to act quickly if you're interested in anything on this list. Additionally, since May is graduation season, these items could make a nice graduation gift. It's also worth remembering that Father's Day is just around the corner. You may also want to consider these Walmart gadgets under $75 that are worth buying.