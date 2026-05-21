4 Electronics At Walmart With Huge Discounts In May 2026
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May is here, and hopefully, everyone's seasonal allergies aren't keeping them from smelling the sweet scent of deals in the air. While nature continues to bloom, we've been busy scouring the internet for big savings on popular electronics, and right now, the big-box retailer Walmart has deals that are simply too appealing to ignore. From big TVs to smart projectors and portable speakers, each of the items on this list likely comes from a brand you're familiar with (or features tech from a familiar brand), and all of the items have a significant discount that is backed by plenty of positive customer reviews. Considering Walmart can have one of the best electronics departments, we did our best to offer a variety of appealing gadgets.
Bear in mind that some of these deals are only available online. Like the lifespan of a mayfly, these deals may not last too long, so be sure to act quickly if you're interested in anything on this list. Additionally, since May is graduation season, these items could make a nice graduation gift. It's also worth remembering that Father's Day is just around the corner. You may also want to consider these Walmart gadgets under $75 that are worth buying.
Samsung 75-inch Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
With a 4.4-star rating and over 7,370 reviews on the Walmart website, the Samsung 75-inch Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is going for $448, shaving $201 off its typical listing price. A unique thing about this TV is that it's built from a single sheet of metal, and it has an "aircraft-inspired design" that the company promises helps eliminate viewing distractions. Being a smart TV, users also have access to a wide variety of content, including 2,700 free channels and over 400 Samsung TV Plus premium channels.
With 4K UHD 2160p resolution, this LED TV features a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also includes 4K upscaling technology to improve the picture quality of older, lower-resolution media. Additionally, this TV comes with Motion Xcelerator 60Hz, which helps smooth frames by predicting the movement between individual frames. For audio, features include Object Tracking Sound Lite, which promises to deliver sound that follows what objects on the screen are doing, and Q-Symphony, which helps synchronize sound between a soundbar and the TV.
Based on what reviewers say, customers give this television points for its easy installation, strong picture quality, and overall value. Though 85% of customers rate this one 4 stars or higher, at least one user wished the TV had more than two HDMI ports, while some users report experiencing network connection issues. Naturally, if you're interested in learning more, we can tell you who makes the TVs and where they're manufactured.
JBL Charge 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Along with Walmart bringing the price down to $159.95 for the JBL Charge 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, users may also receive some additional offers when purchasing this item, including a 3-month trial to Apple TV. Knocking $40 off the price tag, this one comes in a variety of color options. It also includes a built-in power bank so users can charge their devices while jamming to some tunes.
With a waterproof, dust-proof, and drop-proof design, the JBL 6 also features an AI Sound Boost processing algorithm that the company promises delivers more powerful bass and crispier highs. Boasting 28 hours of total playtime, JBL promises the speaker can last 24 hours on a single USB-C charge, and the JBL Playtime Boost feature can provide an additional 4 hours of playtime. Additionally, Auracast allows users to pair multiple JBL 6 speakers together for a larger sound.
We found the JBL Charge 6 to be one of the best speakers for outdoor use, and Walmart customers also rate it 4.5 stars out of over 2,280 reviews. Users like this one for its long battery life, easy portability with the included strap, and powerful bass. However, some users note that for the price, the speaker should include a USB-C cable, and some have had issues with the battery life. Nonetheless, 87% still give it 4 stars or higher, and its ability to serve multiple purposes can be rather appealing.
Happrun Google TV Smart Projector
Available with free shipping, Walmart has brought the price of the Happrun Google TV 4K Smart Projector down to $189.79, shaving a whopping $210.20 off its typical listing price. Maintaining a 4.2-star rating with over 410 reviews, this projector offers Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and 400 lumens of brightness, enabling up to a 300-inch projection and a throw distance of up to 22 feet. Additionally, the company claims that this projector is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
What makes Happrun's projector appealing is that it has Google TV built in, allowing users to access streaming services directly from the device. It also includes Google Voice Assistant, allowing hands-free controls to find content (there may be some hidden Google TV features worth checking out, too). Along with HDR10+ support, this projector also includes Dolby Audio support for its included Hi-Fi speakers. There's also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support for making wireless connections.
With 85% of Walmart customers giving this one 4 stars or higher, this projector earns praise for its easy setup, strong picture quality, and wide assortment of live TV and streaming options. Of course, it's worth noting that this device also supports connections to smartphones and game consoles. However, multiple users have issues with focusing the projector, while some claim it's not bright enough. Nonetheless, the low price and built-in Google TV capabilities really make this one worth checking out.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
When we reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July, 2025, we gave it high marks for its sleek design and its edge-to-edge cover screen. Now, Walmart has an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 available for $569.94, knocking a sweet $330.05 off its purchase price. The device is the latest in the Samsung Flip series, and while we're looking at the 128GB model, users should know they can upgrade to the 256GB model for about $30 extra.
With a 6.9-inch, 2520 x 1080 Full HD+ display, the main display features a 16-million-color depth, as does the 4.1-inch, 1048 x 948 sub display. Featuring a Deca-Core CPU capable of reaching 3.3Ghz speeds, the Z Flip 7 also includes 12GB of memory for running apps. For cameras, there's a 50MP wide lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP front camera on the back of the device. The 4300mAh battery promises 26 hours of usage and charges via USB-C.
On the Walmart website, customers give this one 4.4 stars based on over 220 ratings. Along with users appreciating the device's compact size, users also give it points for its strong battery life and ability to play more advanced games. Though 85% of users rate this one 4-stars or higher, some do deduct points for the main screen sometimes being buggy upon opening. If you've ever been curious about a foldable phone, Walmart's savings can make this one worth exploring.
How we determined these Walmart items
Along with looking for a variety of tech items with notable discounts, we also explored what Walmart users have to say about them. We never settle for anything less than a 4-star rating, and we typically look for items with hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews from real users. For this specific list, we also went with familiar brands or items that feature tech from some of the biggest names in tech. At the end of the day, it's your money, so you deserve a well-reviewed product.