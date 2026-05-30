5 TVs You Should Buy From Micro Center (And 3 You Can Skip)

It's a shame that the bulk of T.V.s you should avoid from Micro Center are marketed as affordable devices. In a bid to reach an attractive price point, the Samsung Q7F cut too many corners. Let's get the positives out of the way first. The Q7F is no stranger to Samsung's amazing design principles, with the slim bezels, flat rear panel, and textured plastic, making this one of the best T.V.s for minimalists – but you should still avoid it. The Q4 AI processor is a bit underpowered and can lead to a bit of lag from time to time.

The rest of the package is middling at best and exceedingly poor at worst. Despite the combination of Game Motion Plus and ALLM reducing input lag considerably, the lack of basic features like VRR and a refresh rate that tops out at 60 hertz will be a dealbreaker for many. Audio quality is also suspect, with its flat sound and lack of bass pretty much forcing you to connect a basic soundbar at the very least if you don't want your favorite movies and T.V. shows to sound underwhelming.

However, the area where the Q7F falters the most is the most important one — picture quality. The problems here are multifold and non-negotiable for people who don't want to compromise on what should be the most important facet of any T.V. Despite the inclusion of both HDR10 and HDR10+, the lack of brightness and poor black levels make any HDR-supported content almost unwatchable. Contrast levels are also disappointing, leading to a washed-out image that is nowhere near acceptable for cinema purists who want their viewing experience to be satisfying.