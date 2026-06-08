4 iPad Gaming Accessories That Will Transform How You Play

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

iPads have become increasingly powerful to the point where there are cheap ways to turn your tablet into a laptop replacement, so it stands to reason that they also make great gaming machines. There are plenty of games built specifically for tablets, and iPad users can subscribe to Apple Arcade for a library of over 200 ad and microtransaction-free titles. That said, if you really want to get the most out of gaming on your iPad, you'll need to invest in some accessories.

In recent years, AAA developers have ported major, graphically intense titles built for PC and consoles like "Resident Evil Village," "Death Stranding," and "Assassin's Creed Mirage" to iPadOS. You can also stream games to your tablet with Xbox Cloud Gaming, PS Remote Play, Nvidia GeForce NOW, and more. Many of these games require a controller, but even those with flexible options are generally more comfortable with a controller than with touch controls.

In addition to a good controller, there are other accessories that fill in some of the iPad's gaps and make your tablet gaming experience more comfortable overall. Here are some accessories that will change the way you play on iPad.