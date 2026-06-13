The 11 Best Racing Wheels Enthusiasts Can Buy In 2026

Racing games are a blast to play when their mechanics are executed properly, with arcade racing being perfectly playable on a controller and letting players reach dizzyingly high speeds. However, these titles usually lack the real-life car models that people covet in their games, which is why the simcade genre mashup has become such a popular racing subgenre. Games like the recently released "Forza Horizon 6" and any modern "Need for Speed" title fit the bill here, retaining just enough serious driving elements to satisfy car enthusiasts while making its racing gameplay approachable to all.

Then, on the other side of the spectrum, you'll find a litany of amazing sim racing titles that are meant for hardcore racing fans, with titles like "Assetto Corsa," "iRacing," "rFactor 2," and "Automobilista 2" taking themselves very seriously and encouraging players to pull out all the stops when it comes to unlocking the ultimate immersive driving experience. Sim racers who want to take things up a notch will eventually be held back by the limitations of their controller, which is when a racing wheel becomes a mandatory purchase.

Most PC gamers know about these USB gadgets... and they're also aware that a racing wheel is an expensive gaming accessory that requires a lot of thought and research before anyone can jump into this decision. Thankfully, many review outlets have done most of the legwork for you and given stellar scores across the board for these racing wheels, which are the cream of the crop and worth investing in if you're a serious sim racer who wants to level up their game in 2026.