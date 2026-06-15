9 Common Gadgets That Are Actually Illegal In Some Places

There's nothing as horizon-expanding as traveling the world, but regardless of your sense of adventure it's just plain common sense to become acquainted with the laws of the lands you intend to visit. Foreign law enforcement might have more patience for visitors who don't know they're doing something illegal, but ignorance of the law is never a valid defense.

There's a good chance that you own at least one piece of technology that, if you're in the wrong country, could see you in serious trouble, or at the very least out of pocket as your gear is confiscated.

This list isn't exhaustive by any means, it's just a collection of surprising examples which go to show that you should take the time to check the legality of everything you pack into your bags before you leave for the airport. Even if something seems completely innocent, it may save you from facing potentially serious problems abroad.