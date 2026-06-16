6 Cool New TV Room Gadgets To Upgrade Your Setup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A TV room can be the centerpiece of every home, with the latest television screen to bring it all together. There are numerous ways to enhance your screen, like these 5 essential TV gadgets you never knew you needed, and there are many gadgets that can amplify the space and every movie or television show you watch in it.
We've gathered six unique gadgets and discussed how their features and aesthetics complement your living room. Our methodology is explained at the end. Here are six cool new TV room gadgets that you can get to upgrade your setup.
Samsung Q-Series HW-Q990C Soundbar
What really brings a theater room together is sound, such as the rousing music from a dramatic scene. To bolster your TV's sound performance without multiple speakers and a bunch of cables, consider a soundbar. A suitable upgrade for a living room is the Q-Series HW-Q990C Soundbar from Samsung, a company with some of the best TV audio soundbars you can get.
This Samsung soundbar has 13 built-in speakers in the front and side, and four built-in woofers for robust bass. The soundbar comes with two rear speakers, which can be placed at your discretion. The system is listed on Amazon for $1,149.95.
Customers recommend the Samsung HW-Q990C as a top-notch soundbar, many using it for movies, but also noting it's great for audiobooks. It's a robust and versatile device that amplifies any television room, great in every situation. Experts also recommend it for the wide variety of sound modes and its extensive wireless connectivity options.
Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro
When you want to boost an ideal atmosphere for an iconic movie night or want a relaxing glow as you kick back after a long day, adding backlights is a good choice, like the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro. These work with 55 to 65-inch devices, support an AI filter, Smart Application, and work with Voice Control, depending on how much you want to intervene with it. These lights are available for $179.99 and are essential for upgrading new and old TVs.
For those who prefer to let the lights do their thing, you'll be able to let them reflect the moments that appear on screen. To do this, you'll have to run a quick calibration test so the camera can operate with your television, syncing for every scene that appears. So long as your TV meets the size requirements, you should be able to get them working, regardless of your model. You'll be able to modify everything you want about them using your smartphone, with which you can control them.
Alternatively, these also integrate with smart homes like Alexa and HomeKit, meaning you can use voice controls to modify them directly, or have them work with other media devices connected to your television. Customers recommend the lights for their appearance, how easy they are to set up, and the overall light quality they bring to a movie night.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
For anyone without a streaming device or Smart TV, a streaming stick is a must-have purchase to modernize any television. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the latest model offering streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. We have a full breakdown of the Amazon Fire TV Stick for those curious about upgrading.
Available for $59.99, the device allows you to stream multiple services and works with Xbox Game Pass through cloud gaming, giving you access to a full range of games that you can play on your television. It comes with 16 GB of storage, 4K graphics for streaming or gaming, and uses Alexa to help you find specific movies. The search function is sophisticated enough to work with phrases, such as "Alexa, show me action movies with car chases," or, if you can't remember a film's title, you can use an actor or even a specific quote as a point of reference.
Customers recommend it given how quick it is to set up, how fast the interface is, and how they can swap between applications with little to no load time.
SofaBaton X2
A universal remote like the SofaBaton X2 will transform your home entertainment system. The remote has a touchscreen and can control up to 50 devices across your household. You can use it to focus entirely on your television, or on multiple devices connected to your TV. The SofaBaton may cost $359,99, but it goes above and beyond a standard television remote and is one of the best universal remotes you can buy.
The SofaBaton X2 is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Home Assistant, allowing you to set up multiple voice commands that these assistants react to without you having to click a button. You'll be able to use the remote like a central hub for everything you do in your living room. Additionally, you can replace multi-step operations and configure them all into a single button, saving you time and automating more parts of your home. Customers recommend this device for its excellent functionality, build quality, and battery life.
Orei 8K HDMI Switch 3-in-1
It can be troubling to keep track of which HDMI cables are plugged in where for your television, especially if you have to unplug them from the back constantly. If you're swapping between game systems or other media devices on your TV, the Orei 8K HDMI Switch is a suitable upgrade to add to your television room. With it, you'll be able to plug in three separate devices into this one location, and switch between them with a quick remote press, available for $24.99.
The device streams in 8K at 60 Hz, 4K at 120 Hz, or 2K at 60Hz. It also comes with Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Quick Frame Transport to provide you with the best visual experience, regardless of what you're using it for when it comes to streaming a media device. There's no external power device that you have to worry about, solely acting as the medium conduit for your devices and your television screen.
Customers recommend this device due to how easy it is to set up, and it's how quickly they can switch between media devices while they're plugged in. You'll use the remote to swap between your media devices, and it'll appear on screen or on the buttons on the device itself. One downside to it, though, is that there's no auto switching, so you won't be able to switch to a device or have your television turn on alongside your media devices.
Smart Wings Motorized Blinds
A good way to ensure your television has the best lighting is to prevent any outside glare from catching the screen. Adding thick blinds to your living room is a good way to prevent this glare from obstructing your view, keeping your living room protected, and the SmartWings Motorized Blinds are effective at using them from a distance without getting up, available for $159.99. These are one of several modern smart home devices you can add to your home to help you save time on small activities.
These SmartWings work through a remote control, or you can utilize them using Alexa, HomeKit, or Google Home, using your voice to bring them down or up, depending on your mood or where you want them. The curtains on the SmartWings model are blackout, meaning no light is getting through, no matter how bright it is in the day or if the sunlight catches all of your windows. You can get the curtains in multiple colored fabrics that can match your existing room, all with a blackout lining to ensure no light seeps through.
Customers recommend them due to their high-quality fabric, how good they are at keeping light out, being able to quickly set them up, and the effective remote control that comes with them. Experts also recommend them for their voice controls, ease of installation, and compatibility with existing and SmartHome setups.
Methodology
We chose products released no earleir than 2025 that directly impact the viewing experience or make it easier to watch TV. These products had to make it easier to use a TV setup, directly enhance what it felt like to watch on it, or provide a more accessible means of enjoying the experience, either through enhanced audio or visuals, or by enhancing the room where a theater setup would go, such as through the motorized blinds. Not all of these products had to work with a Smart TV, but it would be a bonus if they did or had some way to interact with a more advanced TV setup.