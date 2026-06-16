6 Cool New TV Room Gadgets To Upgrade Your Setup

When you want to boost an ideal atmosphere for an iconic movie night or want a relaxing glow as you kick back after a long day, adding backlights is a good choice, like the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro. These work with 55 to 65-inch devices, support an AI filter, Smart Application, and work with Voice Control, depending on how much you want to intervene with it. These lights are available for $179.99 and are essential for upgrading new and old TVs.

For those who prefer to let the lights do their thing, you'll be able to let them reflect the moments that appear on screen. To do this, you'll have to run a quick calibration test so the camera can operate with your television, syncing for every scene that appears. So long as your TV meets the size requirements, you should be able to get them working, regardless of your model. You'll be able to modify everything you want about them using your smartphone, with which you can control them.

Alternatively, these also integrate with smart homes like Alexa and HomeKit, meaning you can use voice controls to modify them directly, or have them work with other media devices connected to your television. Customers recommend the lights for their appearance, how easy they are to set up, and the overall light quality they bring to a movie night.