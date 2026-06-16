11 Cool New Gadgets To Look Out For In June 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Keeping up with every new gadget release is no easy feat, especially if you're looking for that perfect new buy. We've done the legwork for you sifting out all the noise and pulled out several standout new releases you can get on your hands on right now — or at the very least preorder with shipping just around the corner. Just like in our previous May 2026 new gadgets edition, these products are diverse with some offering smarter audio, portable power, and a nostalgic photo taking experience.
The selections are brand new releases of either May or June 2026, and a couple of them are available for preorder with shipping taking place later in June or July. To ensure you get the best bang for your buck, all 11 new gadgets on this list are those that we found to have generally good first impressions or positive coverage from credible outlets.
Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max wireless earbuds
Soundcore's Liberty 5 Pro Max earbuds are in the unique category of headphones that actually make you more productive in your work. They come with a dedicated AI chip that drives every functionality from Adaptive ANC 4.0 — which Tom's Guide terms as impressive and up to AirPods 3 Pro standards — to real-time audio enhancement. This means you get more consistent noise blocking as you move, and more detail from compressed Bluetooth audio. The case comes with a nifty 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen that lets you play around with the settings, switch modes, or trigger recording without having to pull your phone out.
Where these earbuds really stand out is the nifty AI Note-Take feature. This feature utilizes the Liberty 5 Pro Max case's eight-mic array which can record up to 12 hours of continuous in-person conversions. Even better, all recordings get transcribed and organized in the earbuds' app with speaker labels and translation support. Once out of the case, the earbuds should last up to 12 hours and a total of 50 hours with the case (ANC off). When in a hurry, a quick five-minute charge will give around four hours of playback. If you're looking for a decent AirPods Pro 3 alternative, these might be a good deal coming in at a much cheaper $230.
Polaroid Go Generation 3 instant camera
Physical photos are a rarity these days, but if you want to relive the nostalgia behind such photography, you should get yourself an instant camera. Polaroid's Go Generation 3 is the latest of such available from a company renowned for keeping the old tech alive. It's Polaroid's smallest analog instant camera at the time of writing with dimensions of 4.13 x 3.31 x 2.44 inches with a weight of around 8.9 ounces — it could easily fit into a jacket pocket making it quite travel-friendly. The standout features on Go Generation 3 is a dual aperture lens, improved flash, five new colors, and a proper selfie mirror.
The camera's Go-format film produces tiny lo-fi prints that embrace vignetting and washed-out colors for that nostalgic photo look. Polaroid also recently released a smartphone printer that also doubles as a photo frame by the way. CNET calls it the perfect "analog summer" companion, especially for Gen Z who want to take a break from their phones without giving up the ability to capture memorable moments. The Go Generation 3 will set you back just $90 — or $110 including a film bundle — making it a pocket-friendly way of adding some analog fun to your next outing without having to lug around a hefty camera.
Amazfit Balance 3 smartwatch
If hybrid fitness races are your thing, you might want to consider a smartwatch like the Amazfit Balance 3, rather than the mainstream brands. Android Authority refers to it alongside the more advanced Balance 3 Ultra as "tailor‑made for your next brutal Hyrox race," appreciating Amazfit's approach of finally making hybrid training a critical part of the new watches. The new releases come with official Hyrox event profiles, race simulations, and structured workouts, that you can keep tabs on the Zepp app. It lets you track all eight Hyrox stations, monitor your splits, and identify which segments are bleeding time.
The Balance 3 features a 1.5-inch AMOLED with sapphire glass, up to 3,000-nit brightness, offline maps, and GPS support. The battery life is what sets this apart from most mainstream smartwatches, being able to last a cool 21 days of standard use. If race days and sled pushes are your cup of tea, the Balance 3 might be the watch that speaks your language starting at $370 for the base model and $600 for the Ultra version. There's also titanium variant coming soon with a $450 price tag.
Sony 1000X The Collexion headphones
This selection is more of a luxury buy — overkill for most people — but exactly the headphones you'd want if you're a collector and fancy all ANC cans you can get your hands on. The Sony 1000X The Collexion is a 10th-anniversary spin on the WH-1000 line. The notable improvements are a more refined, premium look that ditches most of the cheap plastic for high-quality leather and metal to justify its price of $650 — at least $200 more than last year's flagship WH-1000MX6. Beneath the styling it comes with Bluetooth 6.0, LDAC and LC3 support, and up to 32 hours of playback with ANC turned off. With ANC turned on, you still get an impressive 24 hours of battery life.
According to Techradar, the 1000X Collexion are "the most premium wireless headphones" in Sony's lineup. However, it points out that the ANC isn't that much stronger than the XM6, but the overall aesthetic upgrades and tuning make them feel a class above the latter. The key takeaway here is that you will be buying the aesthetics and feel as much as quality sound, which is exactly the point of this kind of product.
Dell XPS 13 laptop
Apple's new MacBook Neo shook the budget laptop category earlier this year, but it may not be for you if you're not willing to live inside macOS. If you're in this category, the new Dell XPS 13 is probably the Windows laptop that may work for you — the company is explicitly marketing it as so. The XPS 13 with Intel Core Series 3 processors will start at $599 for students and $699 for everyone else.
The laptop's chassis is thin measuring just 12.7 mm and it weighs in at 2.2 pounds (lighter than the Neo) with a premium feeling aluminum build considering the starting price. The XPS 13 features several standout features that set it apart from the Neo including its slightly larger, 2.5K touchscreen display, backlit keyboard, faster USB-C, and quad speakers. PCMag's early hands-on also highlights a compact 65W fast charging that the XPS 13 will ship with, and it generally appreciates how solid this machine is likely to be when it hits the market.
Compared to the Neo, the XPS 13 And here's where it seems to be beating the Neo — slightly larger, 2.5K touchscreen display, backlit keyboard, faster USB-C, and quad speakers. PCMag's early hands-on also highlights a compact 65W fast charging that the XPS 13 will ship with and generally appreciates how solid this machine is likely to be when it hits the market. You get all these for just $100 more than the budget MacBook.
Anker Solix S2000 portable power station
We recently talked about power stations that punch above their price bracket, and this particular one will easily slide to the top of that list. The Anker Solix S2000 packs a whopping 2kWh of LiFePO4 capacity with a 1,500W AC inverter that peaks at 3,000W — for $680. Despite its small size, the Solix S2000 is a big deal according to The Verge thanks to an idle draw that is an impressively low of 6W per hour, meaning you won't be losing too much power with the AC inverter on. While there's a disclaimer of having to trust Anker's word on this, Android Authority seems to back this claim in its review of the same power station.
One good thing about LiFePO4 power stations like the Solix S2000, is that they usually have around 10,000 cycles. This effectively may translate to 15 years of reliable use if you avoid pushing it to the limit daily. It comes with five AC outlets, two 100W USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a 120W car socket and a 400W solar input. Operation is generally quiet and this just might be one of the best mid-range power stations you can get this year.
ROG Xreal R1 AR gaming glasses
Imagine gaming on a massive 171-inch monitor that you can toss into your backpack — the ROG Xreal R1 is the closest thing that you can buy to that in 2026. These AR glasses are designed for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox gamers offering a 171-inch virtual display with a refresh rate of up 240Hz projected right in front of your eyes on a pair of simple glasses. The reason why this may be a worthwhile investment on your side is the fact that you don't have to worry about hauling an oversized VR headset as you entertain yourself.
According to a Tom's Guide reviewer, who had early access and the privilege of traveling thousands of miles with the R1 smart glasses, sharpness and immersion were quite impressive. However, he pointed out a small glitch of the screen tearing at the edges, but this should be something that may be fixed with a software update. Besides that, the $850 retail price may be a bit much for a pair of smart glasses, but we'd want to believe it may be a steal if you remember that high-refresh OLED monitors can cost just as much. The R1 AR glasses haven't hit the market yet, but you can place a preorder right now on the Xreal Shop with availability starting July 2026.
Logitech MK880 keyboard and mouse combo
One subtle gadget upgrade that can make you happier than you think is getting a new keyboard and mouse. Logitech's Signature Comfort Plus MK880 combo is the exact kind of upgrade you should consider. It comes with a full-size membrane-style wireless keyboard with an integrated palm rest flanked by a matching mouse. You have two connection options with this combo, Bluetooth or USB-C receiver and it definitely supports multi-device pairing on both Windows and macOS. This means you can easily bounce between two or three devices without having to re-pair everything.
The MK880 keyboard is all about ergonomics with a slightly curved layout and a cushioned palm rest which comes in handy for long typing sessions. Forbes describes the mouse as "developed to ease long working days." It has silent switches that eliminate clicking sounds while still maintaining the familiar tactile feel. This feature makes a huge difference if your work involves calls and you don't want your mic picking up every mouse click. Combining the two accessories definitely goes a long way ensuring you maintain comfortable hand positioning, and the set only costs $100.
DJI Osmo Mobile 8P smartphone gimbal
Though not available in the U.S. due to new FCC restrictions, the DJI Osmo Mobile 8P is one of the most creator-focused phone gimbals from the company so far. For the rest of the world, it should be a compelling upgrade from previous generations. According to Techradar, "the headline addition is the Osmo FrameTap." This feature lets your phone remain on the gimbal and allows you to monitor and control your footage from up to 80 feet away. It's no ordinary remote, it has a small display to ensure you get the right view and tweak it accordingly without having to run back to your tripod.
The whole setup features a foldable three-axis stabilizer with an extension rod, support for most phones, and a battery that should last about 10 hours. Interestingly, in case you run out of power on your phone, you can use the Osmo Mobile 8P as an emergency power bank as it has a reverse charging feature. For the FrameTap remote, it recharges automatically once you hook it back onto the gimbal, and it should last for around 4.5 hours on a single charge.
Sony Xperia 1 VIII
Sony's Xperia 1 line has always been a niche product, and the latest Xperia 1 VIII is no different. The phone features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and 48-megapixel triple camera setup with Zeiss optics. The real headliner when compared to its predecessors is the new AI Camera Assistant feature. It does a lot in a snap to improve photo composition and quality by analyzing the scene and subject and then suggesting lens choices, focus, and color profiles.
The telephoto sensor is now much larger, too, which means low light zoom shots should be noticeably better than on older models. Sony claims about two days' worth of usage from the 5,000mAh battery with on-device AI power tuning to ensure efficiency. Here's where it gets interesting, you still get to enjoy gems like the headphone jack and microSD which all major flagships have dropped for a while now.
The Xperia 1 VIII ships with Android 16, with a promise of four major upgrades and storage starts at 256GB with 12GB memory. The highest configuration is 1TB paired with 16GB RAM. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it's no surprise that this phone managed to outperform the Pixel 10 Pro XL in all benchmarks and performance tests as per GSMArena. The Xperia 1 VIII lands on June 19, 2026 in Europe, and it is currently available on preorder.
Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless headphones
If you fancy long battery life over the most aggressive noise cancelling, then Sennheiser's upcoming Momentum 5 Wireless headphones should pique your interest. Sennheiser is still using its 42mm drivers here, but they are perfectly tuned with WhatHi-Fi describing the sound as "rich, smooth, and refined," with midrange that is "beautifully expressive and detailed." Battery life is the major selling point as these headphones offer up to 57 hours with ANC turned on. In case the 700mAh battery wears out, you can swap it out, which isn't something that can be said about most other headphone brands.
So, if you're the kind of user who wants to hold on to your headphones for as long as possible, the Momentum 5 Wireless is a no-brainer. Comfort is also top notch, and the noise cancelling is better than on its predecessor. The Momentum 5 Wireless is available now in the U.S. with a suggested retail price of $400.