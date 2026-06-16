11 Cool New Gadgets To Look Out For In June 2026

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Keeping up with every new gadget release is no easy feat, especially if you're looking for that perfect new buy. We've done the legwork for you sifting out all the noise and pulled out several standout new releases you can get on your hands on right now — or at the very least preorder with shipping just around the corner. Just like in our previous May 2026 new gadgets edition, these products are diverse with some offering smarter audio, portable power, and a nostalgic photo taking experience.

The selections are brand new releases of either May or June 2026, and a couple of them are available for preorder with shipping taking place later in June or July. To ensure you get the best bang for your buck, all 11 new gadgets on this list are those that we found to have generally good first impressions or positive coverage from credible outlets.