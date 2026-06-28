Modern-Day Tech You Might Be Surprised To Learn Existed In The 1960s

Including the mass cultural boom, the 1960s pushed boundaries everywhere. Before the moon landing, the Space Race was pushing the boundaries of what human beings could create. The Cold War drove investment in military technologies, some of which civilians wouldn't become aware until decades later. Corporations too were quietly investing in new ideas, with muscle cars, computers, and various visionary 1960s gadgets eventually hitting the market.

While the word "tech" in America during that era conjured images of heavy luxury vehicles, clunky metal science-fiction robots, and even things as simple as TV antennae, tech of the 1960s had an entirely different effect on the imagination. Record players shrank from pieces of furniture to teen necessities, microwave ovens shortened cook times, and with the prototype for a handheld calculator developed in 1967, it wouldn't be long before everybody could keep a checkbook balanced easily.

Now, it's typical to think of things like smartphones, electric vehicles, laptop computers, rocket ships, and deep space exploration when somebody mentions the word "tech." But the 1960s had a major influence on the technologies we interface with on a regular basis today. In fact, many things that feel modern now not only have roots in the 1960s, but existed in a nearly identical form. So let's take a look at some of that tech, and explore what the 1960s had to offer relative to our own time.