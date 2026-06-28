5 Costco Pre-Built Gaming PCs Worth Every Penny (And 4 You Can Skip)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Building PCs can be a great hobby, but it's become a costly one as parts continue to increase in price for multiple reasons in both laptop and desktop PC gaming. These prices don't seem to be going anywhere, and this has forced many who need to upgrade to look for a prebuilt PC in stores, which has become more popular over the past few years. One of the best places to save money on nearly everything is at Costco, and you can find several prebuilt options available on the online store.
However, not every prebuilt PC is the same. Some of these choices stand out compared to others, especially when you take an in-depth look at the parts and what's inside these builds. We've gone through and picked out some good prebuilts, as well as a handful you're better off skipping. Here's our full list of five good prebuilt PCs you can get at Costco, and four you can skip.
MSI Aegis Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 9 9900X (Good)
One of the better choices you could go with from Costco is the MSI Aegis Gaming Desktop. It shines with a fantastic power source, a reliable RTX 5080 16 GB, AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, 32 GB of RAM, and a 2 TB SSD with WiFi 7. The MSI Aegis Gaming Desktop is a solid prebuilt choice, with a price considerably higher than other options on this list. At the price we see ($3,199.99), it's up there on the scale, and we'd recommend waiting for a sale, but it's still worth grabbing if you can find it at your local Costco.
Those who have picked it up recommend it, as the graphics card, RAM, and processor are worthwhile purchases to get for a PC that will last someone several years. It's a decent, sleek case that also makes it easy to upgrade if you ever need to swap out parts. Others also recommend this purchase because of how easy it is to set everything up and start using it immediately. This computer does not include a monitor, so you may want to consider that when evaluating pricing. If you're shopping for a monitor as well, there are several important things to consider.
CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cooled (Good)
Another great choice is the CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cooled prebuilt PC. You have a solid build with this option, as you'll get an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X, 32GB of RAM, a 2 TB SSD, an AMD Radeon 9070 XT with 16 GB of VRAM, and a 1000W Gold Power Supply to keep it going. The power supply is a standout, as prebuilts don't normally come with high power, making it an excellent choice to keep everything running as you play.
The downside is that the motherboard strikes a balance between value and performance. It is considered a mid-tier choice with excellent gaming properties. It's worth considering swapping it out in a few years, alongside everything else, if necessary. It'll do for a prebuilt, but it leaves some options open for upgrades moving forward, especially for $2,399.99, one of the medium-priced options that you can get at Costco, plus it comes with a two-year warranty.
Experts who have had a chance to review this PC recommend it because the case leaves plenty of room for future upgrades and customization, the gaming performance is smooth and quiet, and it plays games on the high end of graphic requirements at decent to high frame rates, as reported by users to be between 60 and 92 fps. Although some warn that you might not have enough USB ports with this build, there are ways to compensate.
HP OMEN 16L Gaming Desktop PC (Good)
For the next choice, we're looking at the HP Omen 16L Gaming Desktop PC. The overall components inside the HP Omen are respectable. It comes with an RTX 5060 with 8 GB of VRAM, 32 GB of RAM, an Intel Core Ultra 7, and a 1 TB SSD. Although most of these parts are pretty good, note that upgrading will be difficult if that's something you see in your future. HP computers don't upgrade as well as some, given the motherboard, and this one comes with a lackluster power supply (400 W). There are other options that can support these parts, especially when they come from the prebuilt crowd. However, the real highlight is the price, which is why other HP Omen products are on our best low-budget PC purchases list.
What makes this a good choice is the fact that it's under $1,000. You're paying $999.97 for RTX 5060 and 32 GB of RAM. You might not be able to upgrade certain parts of this HP, but in a few years, if you wanted to use these parts in another PC, that's a worthwhile option, since you're saving a good amount of money on these otherwise difficult-to-find parts that won't be available in the wild. The real upgrade you want to get is a graphics card, hopefully grabbing something that has 16 GB, instead of the 8 GB that's in there. You can also upgrade to one of the best mechanical keyboards to tie your entire build together.
MSI Aegis ZS2 Gaming Desktop (Good)
Another expensive choice on Costco's list, sitting at $2,599, is the MSI Aegis ZS2. For the hefty price, it's an exceptionally solid computer for reliable gaming at high graphics settings and keeping the framerate clean throughout an entire session. It comes with an AMD R7-9700X, 24GB DDR5 RAM, 1 TB SSD, an RTX 5070 Ti with 16 GB of VRAM, and a 750 80+ Gold power supply. An 850 would be better, but this is still pretty decent and offers plenty of flexibility for future builds. No mention of a motherboard, but the expectation is mid-range; it's a common choice for prebuilds that is tough to avoid.
Although there might be a few drawbacks, compared to other choices you can find at Costco, we recommend grabbing this product given the PC's price. You're getting more than 16 GB of RAM, with a solid SSD drive, graphics card, and processor. You'll get the whole package, which should make it easy to consistently run games at high-to-ultra settings for several years without issues.
CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme Gaming Desktop (Good)
The CyberPower Xtream Desktop is a solid option for those who want to pick up a prebuilt PC. It has a sleek glass exterior and solid value for its components, with an RTX 5060 with 8 GB of VRAM, an Intel Core Ultra 5, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. It can be upgraded in the future. Although you want at least 16 GB to keep it all together, and something closer to a 700 W Power Supply rather than a 600 W, this is something you can pick up on your own and upgrade. Overall, you're saving money with the $1,499.99 purchase at Costco.
Experts who have reviewed this prebuilt PC find that it's impressively built and that, given the price when it first released, it has a good array of components arranged inside a solid case. Given the components you start with, it'll be easy to upgrade it later. There is some mention that the fans can get too loud and that the side panel can be difficult to remove, though.
Skytech Azure 3 Gaming DT (Skip)
When it comes to deals you want to skip, the Skytech Azure 3 Gaming DT is one you're better off skipping if you're looking for a prebuilt. When you look at the parts, it initially appears to be a surprisingly robust PC given the $1,599.99 price, but it comes with a mid-tier power supply that you may want to swap out sooner rather than later. The Skytech Azure comes with a 5060 Ti 8GB, 32 GB RAM, a 1 TB SSD, an Intel Core Ultra 7 265k, and a 650 W power supply. The 650 could be better, at least 750, which drops it down quite a bit, given you'll want to upgrade sooner rather than later, even with it being a 5060 Ti.
You shouldn't expect to play games at 1440p if that is what you're aiming for with your prebuilt. There are other choices you can grab that are roughly in the same price range, especially if you're going to spend over $1,500, and need to upgrade sooner rather than later to support your build. Given these choices, you may want to skip this option, as you'll be upgrading sometime in the future.
ASUS ROG GM700 58L Gaming Desktop (Skip)
Another choice that might catch your eye is the Asus ROG GM700 58L Gaming Desktop. However, it's one we're going to recommend you skip. Aesthetically and in terms of parts, the GM700 is pretty decent, as it comes with an RTX 5060 with 8 GB of VRAM, 32 GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 7, and a 1 TB SSD, meaning it can play various modern games at high or extreme settings with no issues. The problem you want to avoid is deeper in the parts.
The motherboard is an ASUS B650 EM. This is a motherboard you'd find in a budget build, not something like this. Many potential customers or those who look at this build would not recommend this choice, as it could cause issues down the line. Additionally, it comes with a 500 W power supply. It's not good, given that you want something closer to a 700 W power supply, and you'll need to upgrade it. Plus, the RTX has 8 GB of memory, which is lackluster, especially at $1549.99.
MSI Codex R2 Gaming Desktop (Skip)
Another prebuilt PC you might not want to spend your money on is the MSI Codex R2 Gaming Desktop. There are a few pain points when it comes to this prebuilt, especially when you look at the price. The MSI Codex R2 only comes with a 650 power supply, 5060 Ti 8GB graphics, 2 TB SSD, Intel Ultra 7 Processor, and 32 GB of RAM. Although the parts seem decent, there are better options for anyone looking for a mid- to high-end PC.
The RAM and Processor are okay, but the Graphics card could be better, given the asking price at Costco is $1,899.99. You're also looking at a subpar power supply, since you're getting a 650 and would want to upgrade to a 750 or 850, which means you'll need to spend another $100 to get that. Given the weaker power supply, we have limited expectations for the motherboard, and there's no information on the product page.
There have been offers and discussions surrounding a similar PC, but at a lower price, closer to $999. At that price, many agreed it was okay, but you could do better. Because Costco is asking for far more than that, it's better to skip this build. We do list it as one of the better PCs to get in 2025, but not at Costco's asking price.
iBUYPOWER Slate Gaming PC Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7 9850x3D (Skip)
The final prebuilt PC on this list is easily one of the more expensive machines available on Costco, clocking in at $2,999.99, and it's the iBuyPower Slate Gaming PC. The price can topple you over immediately, and when you take a look at the parts, it breaks down as a good choice on paper, but there are clear red flags that make this combination a lackluster option, given that you're spending nearly $3,000. When it's no longer on sale, it goes back to $3,499.
If you were to get this PC, you'd get an AMD Ryzen 7 (8-core), RTX 5080 with 16 GB of RAM that runs at 5200 MHz, a 2 TB SSD, and an 850 W Power Supply. The power supply is really great for what you're using here, and it's an upgradeable machine. But the RAM could be better, as it's designed for budget or mid-range builds, when you're paying top price for this machine. We don't have information on the motherboard, which could be an issue if there isn't a reliable way to tie these components together. Plus, other places like Best Buy are offering a similar option for less at $2,399,99. If you do want it, it's worth getting it somewhere else or using the money to build it yourself.
Methodology
There are a handful of limited prebuilt PC options at Costco, and we wanted to highlight the ones that were worth it based on the parts inside and the overall asking price. The graphics and RAM are critical to each machine, with the graphics card needing 16 GB of VRAM, which is what many modern, high-quality games require to run effectively and without too much effort.
We do point out that the HP Omen and the CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme are good options, even if they don't have the best parts. They might be lower choices than the other good ones, but this comes down to price. Because the market price for RAM and Graphics cards is chaotic and a primary motivator for buying a prebuilt PC, we want all passes to have at least 16 GB installed to make it worthwhile. Additionally, a decent power supply above 750 is preferred to ensure this machine runs effectively, at least for price points above $1,500. Additionally, knowing more about the prebuilt's motherboard helps, but many did not list it, and had to rely on reviews that shared what they uncovered when they bought the prebuilts and opened them up.