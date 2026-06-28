5 Costco Pre-Built Gaming PCs Worth Every Penny (And 4 You Can Skip)

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Building PCs can be a great hobby, but it's become a costly one as parts continue to increase in price for multiple reasons in both laptop and desktop PC gaming. These prices don't seem to be going anywhere, and this has forced many who need to upgrade to look for a prebuilt PC in stores, which has become more popular over the past few years. One of the best places to save money on nearly everything is at Costco, and you can find several prebuilt options available on the online store.

However, not every prebuilt PC is the same. Some of these choices stand out compared to others, especially when you take an in-depth look at the parts and what's inside these builds. We've gone through and picked out some good prebuilts, as well as a handful you're better off skipping. Here's our full list of five good prebuilt PCs you can get at Costco, and four you can skip.